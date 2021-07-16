International
Russian plane with 17 passengers goes missing in Siberia
A Russian An-28 passenger plane conveying about 17 passengers on Friday went missing on flight, in the Siberian region of Tomsk.
According to local news agencies like RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax, the plane had disappeared from radars with 17 people on board.
Interfax said the plane had been carrying out a flight for regional airline Siberian Light Aviation and was due to land in the regional capital Tomsk.
READ ALSO: 62 dead in Siberia after drinking fake bath oil as substitute for vodka
The incident comes after an An-26 plane crashed earlier this month in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula, killing all 28 people on board.
Antonov planes were manufactured during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former USSR for civilian and military transport and have been involved in many accidents in recent years.
Meanwhile, reports said the plane’s emergency beacon had been activated and that a search was underway.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....