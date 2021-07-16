Russian plane with 17 passengers goes missing in Siberia

A Russian An-28 passenger plane conveying about 17 passengers on Friday went missing on flight, in the Siberian region of Tomsk.

According to local news agencies like RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax, the plane had disappeared from radars with 17 people on board.

Interfax said the plane had been carrying out a flight for regional airline Siberian Light Aviation and was due to land in the regional capital Tomsk.

The incident comes after an An-26 plane crashed earlier this month in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula, killing all 28 people on board.

Antonov planes were manufactured during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former USSR for civilian and military transport and have been involved in many accidents in recent years.

Meanwhile, reports said the plane’s emergency beacon had been activated and that a search was underway.

