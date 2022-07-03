Russian soldiers capture own commander to stop him escaping war front

Russian soldiers have reportedly captured their own commander to prevent him from escaping their combat zone in the ongoing war between their forces and Ukraine.

The incident was made public in a leaked phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his wife which was intercepted by the Ukrainian secret intelligence agency.

The leaked phone conversation which has been published by the Ukrainian intelligence directorate, also revealed heavy losses experienced by the Russian army in Ukraine.

“The fourth battalion – they captured their own battlefield commander,” the unnamed Russian soldier reportedly told his wife in the telephone conversation.

Read also:Ukraine charges Russian soldier for sexual assault

“They forced him to stay, so he wouldn’t run away. That’s because they have a number of 300s wounded which is f***ing huge. And we also loaded and prepared our cars yesterday, for getting away from here. But we received an order to stay. Yesterday, more than 20 300s (more than 20 wounded soldiers) were driven away.”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense’s Chief Intelligence Directorate also reported a massive wave of resignations from the military and law enforcement service in Russia, with fewer and fewer Russians willing to risk their lives in the war against Ukraine.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now