Sacked Bayelsa gov-elect rehearsing swearing-in ceremonies when S’Court struck (See pictures)

The sacked governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, was at the stadium rehearsing for his swearing-in ceremony when the Supreme Court gave a ruling sacking him.

The apex court had on Thursday sacked Lyon and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, ruling, that Degi-Eremioyo presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) .

But in photos that flooded the internet, especially Twitter, Lyon was seen in a ceremonial motorcade, with security details in what is obviously a rehearsal on what was to come the next day at his swearing-in.

The apex court has however put a hammer to his expectations.