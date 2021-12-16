Salah scores as Liverpool bag 2000th English topflight win; Iwobi’s Everton hold Chelsea

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton as they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday night.

A depleted Everton squad forced Chelsea to miss a chance to move two points behind leaders Manchester City.

England midfielder Mason Mount gave the hosts a deserved lead in the 70th minute with a calm finish following Reece James’ pass.

But Toffees ensure the spoils were shared as 19-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite equalized four minutes later after he converted at the back post from Anthony Gordon’s free-kick.

Read Also: Half of Premier League fixtures this weekend called off because of COVID-19

At Anfield, Mohamed Salah was among the scorers for Liverpool as they thrashed Newcastle United 3-1.

Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the other goalscorers for the Reds while Jonjo Shelvey scored against his former club for Newcastle.

With the win, Liverpool move to within one point of leaders Manchester City, and go three clear of third-placed Chelsea.

Newcastle remain in the relegation zone with one win from 17 games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool become the first team to win 2,000 English top-flight games. Arsenal are second on the list on 1,927.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now