Sports
Samuel Kalu returns to Bordeaux training three days after on-field collapse
Super Eagles winger, Samuel Kalu has already returned to training with his club, Girondis Bordeaux three days after he collapsed during a game.
Kalu was the center of attraction in the Ligue 1 on Sunday night when he fell on the pitch six minutes into their game against Marseille.
The 23-year-old would later continue to play after he was given some medical attention, but was finally substituted eight minutes after.
Bordeaux doctors have since played down any serious health challenge as the club, on Wednesday, wrote on their social media handles that Kalu has returned to training.
Read Also: Kalu’s collapse during Marseille game ‘just a dizzy spell’, teammates allay fears
“Samuel Kalu is back in training 👊,” the club wrote.
The Vladimir Petkovic side will be hosting Angers in their next league game on Sunday.
Recall that this was not the first time Kalu had collapsed on the football pitch as he was rushed to hospital on the eve of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations opener in Egypt back in 2019.
Kalu collapsed in training on that occasion, due to what was described at the time as ‘severe dehydration’.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...