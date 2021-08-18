Samuel Kalu returns to Bordeaux training three days after on-field collapse

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Kalu has already returned to training with his club, Girondis Bordeaux three days after he collapsed during a game.

Kalu was the center of attraction in the Ligue 1 on Sunday night when he fell on the pitch six minutes into their game against Marseille.

The 23-year-old would later continue to play after he was given some medical attention, but was finally substituted eight minutes after.

Bordeaux doctors have since played down any serious health challenge as the club, on Wednesday, wrote on their social media handles that Kalu has returned to training.

“Samuel Kalu is back in training 👊,” the club wrote.

The Vladimir Petkovic side will be hosting Angers in their next league game on Sunday.

Recall that this was not the first time Kalu had collapsed on the football pitch as he was rushed to hospital on the eve of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations opener in Egypt back in 2019.

Kalu collapsed in training on that occasion, due to what was described at the time as ‘severe dehydration’.

