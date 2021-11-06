Neymar, Mbappe score as PSG hold off late Bordeaux fightback to win

Neymar scored a brace and Kylian Mbappe was on target too as Paris Saint-Germain clinched a 3-2 victory over Bordeaux in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.

League leaders PSG held off a late Bordeaux fightback to take the victory as they were actually 3-0 up at 63 minutes.

Neymar struck in the 26th minute, firing into the bottom corner after being found by Mbappe.

The two linked up again for PSG’s second just before halftime, with Mbappe setting up Neymar to score from the edge of the box.

Mbappe then tapped in a third in the second half before Bordeaux set up a tense finish with two late goals, Alberth Elis slotting in and M’Baye Niang lashing home.

But PSG held on for the final few seconds for a win that means they are 10 points clear of Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

Although Nice and Marseille – 11 and 12 points behind in third and fourth place respectively – have a game in hand, and are playing on Sunday.

The Mauricio Pochettino side have been in excellent form in the league this season, losing just one game since the start of the season.

Meanwhile Lionel Messi was absent in the game as he recovers from a muscle injury.

