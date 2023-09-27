Gattuso appointed manager of Marseille

Former Napoli manager, Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed head coach of French Ligue 1 side Marseille following the resignation of Marcelino.

The 45-year-old has reportedly signed a contract until June 2024 with the option for another season.

Gattuso replaces Spaniard Marcelino who left amid a tense relationship with fans of the club.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with my new team and taking on the upcoming challenges that await us,” Gattuso told the club’s website.

Read Also: Osimhen pens emotional farewell message to Gattuso

Marseille are eighth in Ligue 1 and will take on Monaco this weekend before hosting Brighton in the Europa League on next Thursday.

“It’s a club and a stadium celebrated throughout Europe for the passion and fervour it exudes,” Gattuso added.

Gattuso previously had managerial stints in charge of Pisa, AC Milan and Napoli, with the most recent managerial job being Valencia.

As a player, he made 468 appearances for AC Milan between 1999 and 2012 and won 73 caps for the Azzurri.

