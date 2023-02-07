Sanwo-Olu suspends governorship campaign over naira, fuel scarcity

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended his campaign rallies indefinitely over the current naira and fuel scarcity in the country.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had also suspended its campaign activities over the matter.

Businesses and other activities in Nigeria have been grounded in the last few days as Nigerians grapple with the scarcity of fuel and naira notes.

With just a few days to the February 10 deadline put in place by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the withdrawal of the old naira notes from circulation, Nigerians are daily keeping vigil in banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) stands across the country in a bid to withdraw cash for their daily needs.

Akosile wrote: “Breaking: Gov @jidesanwoolu, @OfficialAPCNg Lagos State chapter suspends campaign activities indefinitely due to the current situation in the country occasioned by the scarcity of fuel and currency.

“The party chairman @APCchairman sympathizes with Lagosians and appealed for calm.”

