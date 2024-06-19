Saraki, Gov AbdulRazaq in war of words over absence from Ilorin durbar

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq are embroiled in a bitter dispute over Saraki’s absence from the Ilorin Durbar celebration.

Saraki had claimed “the government of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq does not want him around the festival for their personal and political reasons,” while the government alluded to “Saraki’s provocative behaviour and intent to foul the atmosphere with his unstatesmanly conduct at public events.”

The former Governor, in a statement by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, said, “Saraki, who is the Waziri Ngeri of Ilorin, again restated his love for the Ilorin Emirate community and his commitment to an atmosphere of peace.

“So, for the sake of peace and the highest respect for the throne of Sheikh Alimi, he stayed off the Ilorin Durbar event today.

“Saraki’s decision not to attend was taken after respected traditional titleholders and top Islamic scholars appealed to him not to attend the event.

“This he disclosed after he was briefed that the government of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq does not want him around the festival for their personal and political reasons.”

The government, however, denies the claims, stating that Saraki’s absence is a result of his own “self-inflicted shame” and “unstatesmanly conduct.” They highlight the governor’s inclusive politics and his willingness to engage with opposition politicians, including Saraki, at the Ilorin Eid praying ground.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said, “Senator Bukola Saraki should leave Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq out of his self-inflicted shame of not being able to hold himself to the standard expected of a statesman, who should exhibit decorum, decency, and good behaviour.

“The governor has repeatedly shown humility and a large heart to accommodate everyone to operate as they wish as bonafide citizens. He is not about to go low because of Senator Saraki’s provocative behaviour and intent to foul the atmosphere with his unstatesmanly conduct at public events.

“Repeatedly, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has demonstrated his belief in politics without bitterness through his all-inclusive politics that addresses the needs of all citizens in the state, irrespective of any differences.

“In a sustained demonstration of his statesmanship and large-heartedness, the governor shook hands with the former Senate president and other opposition politicians at the Ilorin Eid praying ground.”

The war of words between the two leaders has sparked a heated debate in the state, with many calling for an end to the political tensions and a focus on the welfare of the people.

