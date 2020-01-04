Scores of terrorists reportedly killed as Nigerian Airforce pounds Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said through its Air Task Force (ATF) that scores of Boko Haram insurgents have been killed following an operation in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

This was revealed on Saturday in a statement by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibukunle Daramola, who claimed, that many Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized during the operation conducted on Wednesday.

He further informed that the terrorists were ostensibly preparing for an attack against nearby troops’ positions when their move was foiled by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft which reportedly spotted a Boko Haram gun truck under a tree along with scores of fighters in the forest.

Daramola said; “Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage the location, neutralising some of the terrorists.

“Follow-on attacks were also carried out to take out some locations within Bula Bello where the BHTs were tracked to.

“The jets took turns attacking the target area, killing more of the BHTs and destroying some of their structures,” he said.

He also added that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East in order to sustain peace in the area.

