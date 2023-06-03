Politics
SDP appoints Ahmed Wadada to coordinate caucus in 10th National Assembly
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has appointed the senator-elect from Nasarawa State, Ahmed Wadada, to coordinate its caucus in the 10th National Assembly.
The party disclosed this in a letter signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, and National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, on Saturday in Abuja.
The SDP won two senatorial seats in the last general election.
The party also secured two places in the House of Representatives.
Wadada will represent Nasarawa-West Senatorial District while Godiya Akwashiki will represent the Nasarawa North Senatorial District.
READ ALSO: Letters to world bodies just ridicule of yourself, SDP Presidential candidate, Adebayo, tells Chimamanda, others
The letter read: “The NWC of our great party, the SDP, at its meeting decided to appoint you to lead and coordinate the caucus of all SDP members elected to serve in the National and State assemblies throughout the country.
“The purpose of this is to bring all elected members of the Social Democratic Party to the common objective of promoting the unity and ideals of the party.
“The caucus is expected to lead to significant mutual benefits to the party and the assembly members who constitute the prime rank of our great party.”
