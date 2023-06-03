SDP appoints Ahmed Wadada to coordinate caucus in 10th National Assembly

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has appointed the senator-elect from Nasarawa State, Ahmed Wadada, to coordinate its caucus in the 10th National Assembly.

The party disclosed this in a letter signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, and National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, on Saturday in Abuja.

The SDP won two senatorial seats in the last general election.

The party also secured two places in the House of Representatives.

Wadada will represent Nasarawa-West Senatorial District while Godiya Akwashiki will represent the Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

READ ALSO: Letters to world bodies just ridicule of yourself, SDP Presidential candidate, Adebayo, tells Chimamanda, others

The letter read: “The NWC of our great party, the SDP, at its meeting decided to appoint you to lead and coordinate the caucus of all SDP members elected to serve in the National and State assemblies throughout the country.

“The purpose of this is to bring all elected members of the Social Democratic Party to the common objective of promoting the unity and ideals of the party.

“The caucus is expected to lead to significant mutual benefits to the party and the assembly members who constitute the prime rank of our great party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now