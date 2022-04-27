SDP not for sale, presidential aspirant, Khadijah, aims jab at APC, PDP, others

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, a Presidential aspirant under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has slammed the exorbitant nature of the political process which she said fosters godfatherism at the detriment of the economy.

Okunnu-Lamidi made this assertion on Wednesday during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

She aimed this jab at the leading political parties in response to a question about being a stop-gap candidate for bigwigs who may move to the party after they fail to get the ticket in other parties.

The top two political parties — the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party — pegged their sale of their presidential nomination forms at N100 million and N50 million respectively.

In the interview, Okunnu-Lamidi stated that “the SDP is not for sale, considering that the other parties are for the highest bidder — our forms are free for the women. The party has decided to go ahead with the primaries, May 14, while eliminating the possibility of a hijack.

“When we declared, we did that as an independent and because we can’t run as an independent, we had discussions with 70 percent of the working committees of other parties. The SDP is centre-left and has a mix of capitalism and socialism.

“There are three other aspirants and we slug it out at the primaries. “We” means carrying the mandate of the people in order to further the voice of the people after due consultations with fellow progressive minds.”

Read also: Ondo SDP suspends national chairman, Olu Agunloye, for alleged anti-party activities

She further berated the current leaders who she said lack the wherewithal to handle challenges bedeviling the country, especially on the thorny issue of subsidy.

“The issue of subsidy is unsustainable but the removal has to be done in the right way, by considering the people. It needs to be phased out gradually in order to ensure a high ROI — education, health, security et al.

“It is unfortunate that our politicians can’t redress the challenges but it is not their fault; they cannot give what they don’t have. Our present leaders need to step aside due to the youths and the technological advances needed to drive the economy,” the SDP Presidential aspirant noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now