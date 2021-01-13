Secondus tells Makinde, Fayose to approach Saraki committee to resolve who to lead S’West PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has broken his silence on the protracted leadership crisis in the South-West chapter of the party.

He asked the warring parties, led by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose to approach the Senator Bukola Saraki led National Peace and Reconciliation Committee of the party.

Secondus, who has maintained a disturbing aloofness since the faceoff between Makinde and Fayose over the control of the structure of the party in the zone started, was reacting to insinuations that he was playing a divisive role in the zone because of his plan to extend his chairmanship of the party.

It would be recalled that a former Special Duties Minister, Elder Wole Oyelese had blamed Secondus for escalating the crisis between the two camps.

According to Oyelese, the party chairman had been obsessed with his alleged tenure extension, and scheming to the point of playing divisive roles.

Reacting to the accusation, Secondus said the crisis in the South-West zone of the party predates his emergence as national chairman.

The PDP chairman said this in a WhatsApp message sent out to journalists on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, advising the two warring factions to approach the Saraki committee for resolution.

Abonyi said: “The crisis in the Southwest PDP is as old as the PDP itself, whereas Secondus became National Chairman in December 2017.

“Let them channel their problems to the Saraki-led Peace and Reconciliation Committee set up by the same Secondus. If you put your house in order, outsiders can do nothing to its foundation,” he said.

Before the advise from Secondus, Governor Makinde had set up a reconciliation committee to resolve the leadership crisis with a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola named as chairman.

Fayose however rejected the composition of the committee, saying members were unilaterally picked by Makinde. He went ahead to name his own committee for the same purpose.

