Makinde is not PDP leader in the South-West –Fayose

The brewing face-off between former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, and the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, will not go away in a hurry after Fayose blasted Makinde by saying he is not the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West and should stop parading himself as such.

Fayose who spoke while receiving prominent members of the PDP who paid him a solidarity visit in his Lagos home on Monday, December 21, said that former Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Dr Eddy Olafeso, should be the leader of the party in the region and not Makinde.

Fayose added that according to an agreement in Makinde’s house at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital recently, the South-West chapter of the party had agreed that Olafeso should be the next PDP National Vice Chairman (West), but wondered why the Oyo State Governor has been truncating the efforts of the region.

The delegation led by Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South District in the National Assembly, also had Olafeso, former House of Representatives member, Lad Ojomo, ex-House of Assembly member, Niyi Ogunboye, Chief Ibini Oyedele, Chief Tunde Akindehin, Pastor Larry Ogunmusere, Ife Akinsoyinu, Sola Ebiwonjumi, Olusola Adewo, Adeolu Akinseye and Ebenezer Alabi.

Read also: What we need is restructuring, security, not Yoruba presidency —Makinde

“It is dangerous to sit on the fence. I don’t play to the gallery,” Fayose said while addressing the delegates.

“Tell the baby governor that the way up is the way down. Let Makinde put feeding bottle in the mouth of his dogs. You are called a leader because you earned it, not your title.

Fayose further berated Makinde’s supporters for calling him an “APC man,” saying he was not labeled an APC man when he was fighting to make him the Oyo State governor in the last general elections.

“Can I be an All Progressives Congress man and be fighting Buhari? I was governor at 42. He is governor at 51. I don’t deserve an insult from Makinde.

“Governor Makinde is not my leader. He is my follower. Respect should beget respect. I have been a warrior. They thought I will be with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission now. But, I am surviving.”

Join the conversation

Opinions