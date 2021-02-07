Politics
Segalink reveals why he voted against #EndSARS protesters at Judicial Panel
Social media activist, Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink, has explained the rationale behind his support for the re-opening of the Lekki tollgate plaza.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that four out of the nine members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate criticised the forensic reports obtained from the scene.
Furthermore, the application by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) operator of the Lekki tollgate, to take possession of the facility, was rejected.
The four members who rejected the forensic report are the two representatives of the civil society – Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) and Ms. Patience Udoh; as well as the two youth representatives on the panel – Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi.
However, in its ruling decided by votes on Saturday, the chairman of the panel, retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, and four other members of the panel acceded to LCC’s request to repossess the tollgate.
The chairman was backed by Segun Awosanya (popularly known as Segalink), Oluwatoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Rights), DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd.) (representing the police), and Lucas Koyejo (from the National Human Rights Commission).
This, however, resulted in some youths accusing Segalink of sabotaging their efforts to end police brutality in the country.
In a bid to clarify the situation, Segalink explained via a series of tweets that it would be unjust to keep the tollgate shut because the incident happened there.
He tweeted, “I’m not the enemy, by the time you figure that out it may be too late already. Society may have frustrated any rationality in doing good or taking responsibility for the sake of the collective. We’re our own problems and we’ve refused to take responsibility but point fingers.
“It is futile making logical sense when emotions are running wild. Where in the world do you deploy sentiments and injustice to obtain justice? Is the panel an opinion panel or a judicial panel? Have you taken out time to read the ruling? Did this nullify the cases? Is this the end?
“How many scientists do you find staying perpetually by the microscope without leaving to work on his findings? Recall that people work in the establishment too? We all use that road. Imagine locking the whole road under claims of an ongoing investigation without the need to visit.
“There are always other routes to ensure justice without becoming the demons we fight. We need not make life harder for others just to prove a point. Everyone is entitled to fairness, equity and presumption of innocence until proven guilty. An investigation is done, cases are ongoing.
“Imagine shutting down police and Army in the name of an ongoing investigation. This to me is not in the spirit of justice. Read the ruling and if it errs on the ground of Law, Justice, and Equity then we can look into that. Thus, far there’s no such claim.
“Who will you call when armed robbers strike after shutting down those instituted to curb this due to claims of investigation, especially when it can work concurrently with their operation? Think deeply about those misleading you to think you have been betrayed. You’re being used.
“Think for a bit if we agreed with the obviously biased group seeking to use the panel to settle an old score with LCC, you don’t think LCC will appeal such decision and still take back their property having established that we no longer have anything to do there?
“Where does that leave the cases of an alleged victim before the panel? Do you ever think any institution of state will ever appear or honor the summons of a tainted panel? Think while it is still legal. Justice must be fair to all. I have no personal interest in this.”
Lagos Accord Party lauds INEC’s decision to create new polling units, but…
The Lagos State Chapter of Accord Party on Sunday, February 7, praised the resolution of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expand the number of polling units in Nigeria.
According to the party, this decision is “timely and beneficial.”
Mr Dele Oladeji, the state Publicity Secretary of the party told reporters in Lagos on Sunday, that the plan would encourage many voters to exercise their franchise during the poll.
According to him, the delay, difficulty, and time voters spend at polling units during elections are enough to dissuade many from coming out to vote on election day.
“Accord Party welcomes INEC’s plans to create more polling units in the country, so as to further decongest existing polling booths.
“This will further reduce the average time every citizen has to spend on the queue before they cast their vote,” Oladeji said.
The spokesman, however, called on the electoral umpire to work more on technologies that could ensure electoral integrity and prevent malpractices.
“We also implore INEC to introduce more anti-fraud technologies into the electoral process in its efforts to ensure genuine democracy.
READ ALSO: INEC explains need for new polling units, says they are not constituency projects
“We need technologies, tools, and innovations that can deter electoral frauds,” he said.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the INEC on February 5, commenced engagement with stakeholders on expansion of voters’ access to polling units.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at the commission’s stakeholders meeting with political parties’ leaders in Abuja, said expanding voter access to polling units in Nigeria was crucial to voter turnout in elections.
Yakubu said the experience had shown that enhanced voter access to polling units increased turnout in elections.
In a communique signed by the 16 parties physically present at the meeting, leaders of the parties resolved that there was merit in INEC’s proposal in converting the existing voting points and voting points settlement nationwide to full-fledged polling units to address the problem of voter access.
They also resolved that the commission should commence the process of conversion based on clearly articulated guidelines to be developed by INEC and shared with stakeholders.
INEC currently has 119,973 Polling Units across the country.
Politics
QuickRead: Buhari’s double-barrel ‘attack’. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter
Last week, one of the most dominant news items Nigerians talked about with great relish was the extension of the tenure of the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the ‘resignation’ of the country’s Service Chiefs.
This week’s QuickRead also reflects on a banter in which the presidency was caught putting the poor corruption rating of Nigeria at the doorsteps of ‘enemies of the government.’
Three other stories created quite some buzz and their implications for Nigeria’s political space cannot be sidetracked.
1. Buhari’s double-barrel ‘attack’
On February 4, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his wisdom, decided to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, by three months.
Earlier, the presidency, in a terse statement, had arranged a soft landing for its much maligned Service Chiefs.
Femi Adesina, Buhari’s media aide had said, “PMB appoints new Service Chiefs. Maj Gen LEO Irabor, CDS (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj Gen I Attahiru, Army, Rear Adm AZ Gambo, Navy, AVM IO Amao, Air Force.
“He congratulates outgoing Service Chiefs on efforts to bring enduring peace to the country.”
About a week later, President Buhari caused a further stir when he forwarded the names of the immediate past Service Chiefs to the Senate as non-career ambassadors-designate.
In a letter he sent to the Senate to confirm the nominees, Buhari said:
“In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”
“The nominees are: Gen. Abayomi G. Olonisakin (retd.), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Y. Buratai (retd.), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (retd.).”
Why it matters
The elongation of the tenure of Mohammed Adamu by Buhari shows a continuous disdain for the country’s constitution even under a supposed democratic dispensation.
Ultimately, it speaks to the dubious motive of the ruling political class to prop up strong individuals rather than build enduring institutions.
READ ALSO: QuickRead: Igboho’s rise to fame, Lai’s ramblings. Three other stories we tracked and why they matter
The lame excuse that Adamu was retained to give the President ample time to select a successor clearly illustrates the administrative tardiness which has become almost a work culture in the Buhari government.
On the other hand, the nomination of the ex-Service Chiefs as envoys barely a week after they exited office points to unspoken intrigues within the country’s power corridors.
It’s either that the retired military chiefs negotiated their way out of power or that the Buhari presidency had skeletons in its cupboard for which it fears that the retired soldiers could expose from close quarters.
The suspense created by Buhari’s seeming hurried action may not thaw in the coming days as more Nigerians, civil society groups, both local and international, seek to interrogate the tenure of the erstwhile military chiefs.
It may not be unsafe to insinuate, therefore that the Buhari handshake may have been deliberately crafted to grant the retirees immunity through the back door or safe Buhari some shame.
2. Presidency in chase of shadows
On January 28, the Presidency, through the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Garba Shehu, in reacting to Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index on Nigeria, sought to blame everyone but itself for the country’s poor corruption rating.
In a statement titled: “President Buhari deserves credit for diminishing corruption in public service,” the presidency alleged that some “enemies of the government” were behind TI’s rating.
“We are not unaware of the characters behind the TI in Nigeria whose opposition to the Buhari administration is not hidden…We have repeatedly challenged TI to provide indices and statistics of its own to justify its sensational and baseless rating on Nigeria and the fight against corruption,” Shehu said.
Why it matters
The most recent report on Nigeria’s anti-graft war makes it even more glaring that the Buhari administration has failed to live up to its campaign promise to reverse the culture of wanton looting of the country’s resources.
That the situation had gotten worse also suggests that Nigeria’s brand equity continues to erode and dampens the value placed on its investment windows.
Interestingly, the country might be building castles in the air in hoping that its grades will improve when the leadership itself looks to have taken actions intended to undermine the institutions set up to fight corruption.
Until the Buhari administration fully resolves the intrigues behind the sacking of its anti-graft Tsar, Ibrahim Magu, it is feared that the world would continue to doubt the country’s commitment to transparency and accountability.
3. Igboho’s unguarded utterances
On February 3, self-styled Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, committed what many felt was a sacrilege by verbally attacking the revered Yourba monarch, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife.
Igboho, who spoke on the back of his quit notice to Fulani herdsman to leave Yorubaland, attacked the Ooni by saying the First Class monarch was a “disappointment for not painting the true picture of herders’ carnage on the South-West before President Muhammadu Buhari.”
Why it matters
Igboho’s unguarded utterances, though uncalled for, depicts the sordid depth to which the country’s leadership has sunk, with ethnic warriors, terrorists and bandits brazenly seizing ungoverned spaces.
It is a classic case of what to expect when a government has failed in its duties of protecting the citizens and securing every part of the country.
It is to be assumed that many more Igbohos will spring up to protect their people in the face of government’s inability to do the needful.
Unfortunately, Nigeria may have to contend with the Igboho quality of leadership as long as mediocrity is rewarded and excellence is shoved aside.
4. Stinking refineries
On February 1, the Federal Government announced that Nigeria had spent a whopping N123.4 billion on Nigeria’s three refineries under the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 13 months without making any profit or getting commensurate products from them.
It was a damning verdict that the Nigerian government had spent taxpayers’ money to keep the refineries idle for the combined cost of N123.45 billion from October 2019 to October 2020.
Why it matters
The shameful revelations on Nigeria’s oil giant puts the seal on the famed opaqueness in the operations of NNPC which, incidentally, President Buhari superintends over as the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources.
The findings must, therefore, be admitted as a direct indictment on Mr President who has failed in six years to deliver an oil industry driven by transparency and accountability.
The hard reality is that the refineries will remain a drain pipe except an honest move is made to dispose them off in a transparent bid as future Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) contracts would only amount to scamming the country.
5. Obasanjo’s confessions
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo seems to have become a new man after he came out to blame his generation for the woes that had bedeviled the country.
On February 1, during a virtual interview with an academic and historian, Toyin Falola, Obasanjo, who ruled Nigeria between 1999 and 2007, said “Nigeria has no scarcity of people to lift the country and Africa up. But Nigeria is deficit in leadership.”
“Whatever my generation might have done wrong, and I will be the first to admit that my generation has done a lot wrong, is for your (young) generation to do it better… Don’t just sit and complain; it is like the anger of a cripple. Be proactive. Get like-minded people that can say ‘we can bring about a change’,” Obasanjo said.
Why it matters
Obasanjo’s confessions and admonitions are a call to action, especially for the rising youth population.
The former President may sound politically correct but whether he would be forgiven by future generations for the misrule during his era is doubtful.
And, for the numerical strength of Nigerian youths, it is also doubtful if they would immediately convert this political advantage in the absence of a seeming clear cut strategy to seize power.
Have a great weekend as QuickRead makes a return next week.
Sen Gaya bemoans lack of constitutional provision for independent candidacy
Sen. Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano) has lamented the fact that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill before the National Assembly will not accommodate independent candidacy because it has no Constitutional backing.
Gaya, whomis also Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said this while fielding questions at a media forum in Abuja, on Saturday, February 6.
According to him, since the clause is not part of the Nigerian Constitution, there is no way the proposal can form part of the bill.
READ ALSO: N195BN FRAUD: Senator Gaya’s backtrack and the Maina question
“A lot of views have been expressed in the report on the Electoral Act amendment bill. Some are talking about the independent candidacy of which we say we cannot do that.
“This is because the independent candidacy is still not in the Constitution and the Electoral Act is inferior to the Constitution so we cannot have another law which supersedes the Constitution,” he said.
He explained that unless the Constitution was amended, the Electoral Act will not be able to adopt provisions for independent candidacy.
- Segalink reveals why he voted against #EndSARS protesters at Judicial Panel - February 7, 2021
- Lagos Accord Party lauds INEC’s decision to create new polling units, but… - February 7, 2021
- QuickRead: Buhari’s double-barrel ‘attack’. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
