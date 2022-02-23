Senate passes bill on Maritime Security Trust Fund

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Maritime Security Trust Fund.

The passage of the bill followed the adoption of the report of Senate Conference Committee on the Nigerian Maritime Security Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2022 presented by its Chairman, Danjuma Goje, at the plenary.

In his presentation, the ex-Gombe State governor recalled that the bill was passed in the House of Representatives on September 28, 2021.

He said the Senate concurred to the passage of the bill after it was forwarded to the upper legislative chamber on December 1, 2021, with some slight modifications.

He said the difference noticed in the two versions of the bill by both chambers necessitated the constitution of a Conference Committee by the Senate on January 18 for harmonisation.

Goje said: “The mandate of the Conference Committee, therefore, was to harmonise the area of differences in the two versions of the bill as passed and make appropriate recommendations for adoption.”

He added that the Conference Committee met on February 1 to deliberate on the areas of differences.

The report was thereafter adopted by the Senate and the bill to establish the Nigerian Maritime Security Trust Fund passed after consideration by the Committee of the Whole.

