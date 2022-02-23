21 years after retirement, judge drags Oyo govt to court over unpaid N51m entitlements

Justice Caroline Olufawo, has accused the Oyo state government of refusing to pay her pension since she retired as a judge in 2001.

Olufawo, on Wednesday, dragged the state government before the National Industrial Court, Ibadan, claiming she is being owed N51.8 million as entitlements, after serving the state for 20 years.

Others joined as respondents in the suit include the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Office of the Head of Service, and Ministry of Establishment and Training, in Oyo State.

The claimant’s counsel, Mr Olaolu Shyllon, informed the court that the Oyo State Government was yet to pay the claimant a dime of her pension since her retirement in 2001.

However, the respondents’ counsel, Mrs T.O. Dairo, Director Legal Litigation, Oyo State Ministry of Justice, urged the court to dismiss the suit m, on the premise that the claimnant transferred to Lagos before her retirement.

Dairo called her witness, Mr Babarinde Ayorinde, from the Ministry of Establishment and Training, Oyo State, to testify in the suit.

The witness, during cross-examination by the claimant’s counsel, informed the court that the claimant was appointed in the state on Aug. 28, 1966, but transferred her appointment to Lagos State on April 1, 1986 after serving Oyo State for 20 years.

Justice John Peters adjourned the case until April 24 for adoption of final written addresses of both the claimant and respondents.

Justice Peters frowned at the way judges in Nigeria are treated, and called on the bar to rise in defence of the judges.

“Nobody cares about what the Nigerian judges are going through after retirement. It is disheartening to see judges instituting suits before their pensions are paid by the government after serving the country meritoriously.

“The system is not working and we must rise up otherwise everybody will be consumed by it.

“How much is the pension?,” the judge wondered.

