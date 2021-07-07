Senate passes supplementary budget, adds N87bn

The Senate on Wednesday passed the 2021 Supplementary Budget of N982.72 billion, an increase of N87 billion of the request presented to it two weeks ago by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President had proposed a Supplementary Budget of N895,842,465,917 but the Senate Committee on Appropriation in its report presented by it’s Chairman, Senator Jibrin Barau, increased it to N982,729,695,343.

Buhari had said the amount is necessary to fund the COVID-19 vaccine programme and health related expenditures for the treatment of additional 50,000 patients under the Nigeria Comprehensive AIDS Programme in the states.

Also, the president said part of the funds would be used to procure additional equipment captured in this year’s capital expenditure on defence and security to combat the security challenges across the country.

The breakdown of the budget showed that N123,332,174,164 is for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure while the sum of N859, 397,521,179 is for contribution to the development fund for capital expenditure.

