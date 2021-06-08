SERAP, 176 Nigerians drag FG to ECOWAS court over Twitter ban | Ripples Nigeria

News
SERAP, 176 Nigerians drag FG to ECOWAS court over Twitter ban
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja to challenge the Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.
The suit with No ECW/CCJ/APP/23/21 was filed by human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) on behalf of SERAP and 176 concerned Nigerians.
The federal government suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria last week.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who announced the decision in a statement, said the platform was suspended because of its persistent use for activities capable of undermining the country’s corporate existence.
READ ALSO: Reps to quiz Lai Mohammed over Twitter ban
In the suit, plaintiffs asked the court to grant an order of interim injunction restraining the federal government from implementing its suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, and subjecting anyone including media houses, broadcast stations using Twitter in Nigeria, to harassment, intimidation, arrest, and criminal prosecution, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
They argued that if the application is not urgently granted, the federal government would continue to arbitrarily suspend Twitter and threaten to impose sanctions on Nigerians, telecommunication companies, media houses, broadcast stations and other people using Twitter in the country.
