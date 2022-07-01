SERAP to sue Buhari over lingering ASUU strike, says it’s ‘crime against humanity’

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a suit against President Muhammadu Buhari over his tarried response to the protracted industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

SERAP made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The strikes embarked upon by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) have resulted in the closure of tertiary institutions in the country.

The industrial actions resulted from the refusal of the Nigerian governement to honour several agreements with the unions.

SERAP, thus, condemned the development, adding that the industrial action was a crime against humanity.

Read also:SERAP tasks INEC to probe incidents of vote-buying, ballot box-snatching in Ekiti guber poll

It added that the strike actions grossly violated the rights of Nigerian students to education.

The tweet reads: The ASUU strike which has kept poor children at home while while the children of Nigeria’s politicians attend private schools, is a crime against humanity.

“We are suing the Buhari-led administration for its violation of children’s rights to education and equal protection.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now