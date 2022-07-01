Politics
SERAP to sue Buhari over lingering ASUU strike, says it’s ‘crime against humanity’
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a suit against President Muhammadu Buhari over his tarried response to the protracted industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
SERAP made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Friday.
The strikes embarked upon by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) have resulted in the closure of tertiary institutions in the country.
The industrial actions resulted from the refusal of the Nigerian governement to honour several agreements with the unions.
SERAP, thus, condemned the development, adding that the industrial action was a crime against humanity.
Read also:SERAP tasks INEC to probe incidents of vote-buying, ballot box-snatching in Ekiti guber poll
It added that the strike actions grossly violated the rights of Nigerian students to education.
The tweet reads: The ASUU strike which has kept poor children at home while while the children of Nigeria’s politicians attend private schools, is a crime against humanity.
“We are suing the Buhari-led administration for its violation of children’s rights to education and equal protection.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...