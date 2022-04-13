Shehu Sani berates Buhari, presidential aspirants over Plateau, Benue killings

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has once again, berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his inability to curb insecurity in the country.

Sani who was reacting on Wednesday to the recent mass killings in Plateau and Benue State where more than 200 innocent Nigerians were killed and injured, also criticised the presidency and the plethora of presidential aspirants in the country, for their ‘silence’ on the mass killings in several communities in the two north central states.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how heavily armed gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia on Sunday, attacked several communities in Kanam local government area of Plateau State and killed over 150.

The attacks were carried out in Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji, and Dadin Kowa communities.

On Monday night, armed herdsmen also invaded several communities in three local government areas of Benue State and killed a traditional ruler and 24 other people.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Sani said ordinary Nigerians are presently “so used to these unpalatable news such that they don’t react anymore.”

“The Presidency and the Presidential aspirants are yet to react to the bloodbath in Plateau and Benue; and it generally appears there’s an outrage fatigue in the country; our tragedies overwhelming our conscience,” Sani wrote.

Read also: Shehu Sani slams politicians for peddling lies about sacked Abuja mosque Imam

However, President Buhari on Tuesday, through his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, condemned the “heartless” attacks in Plateau and ordered security operatives to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

In the statement, Buhari directed security operatives that the “perpetrators of the crime must not be forgiven or allowed to escape justice.”

The Presidency and the Presidential aspirants are yet to react to the bloodbath in Plateau and Benue;and it generally appears there’s an outrage fatigue in the country;our tragedies overwhelming our conscience. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 13, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now