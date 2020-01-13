Shehu Sani’s aide hints EFCC cooked up case against ex-lawmaker to arrest him

A Senior Special Adviser to the embattled former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has picked holes in the allegations levelled against his principal.

The aide, Sulaiman Ahmed, alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was only deceiving Nigerians, concerning the matter.

According to him, Sani’s accuser can neither read nor write, and had no cases in the court, nor pending before the EFCC for which the former lawmaker was accuse of collecting money to settle.

Ahmed also alleged, that the anti-corruption agency has frozen the bank accounts belonging to the former lawmaker, a fierce critic of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been in detention for the past 14 days.

Ahmed made the allegation in a statement on Sunday, insisting that the EFCC was not being sincere in its investigation.

It would be recalled that Sani was arrested for allegedly receiving the sum of $24,000 from the owner of ASD Motors, Kaduna, Sani Dauda, on the pretext that he would help him sort his cases with the anti-graft agency.

Sani has variously denied the allegations, saying he was only been persecuted because of his criticism of the Buhari administration.

Ahmed, who accused the EFCC of bias, also said in the statement that Sani, was being persecuted.

He also called out the EFCC spokesman, Tony Oriade, accusing him of trying to deceive Nigerians.

“Mr Orilade, what is the connection between allegations of extortion of $25,000 and then searching his residence, blocking his accounts and forcing him to declare his assets?

“What can you say on the allegation that the accuser of Shehu Sani can neither read nor write; that it was the EFCC that guided him on what to say?

“We have it on record that Shehu Sani’s accuser has no pending case with the Supreme Court, how did he give Shehu Sani bribe to give the CJN?

“We have it on record that Shehu Sani’s accuser has no pending or ongoing case with the EFCC, how did he give Shehu Sani bribe to give the EFCC or its chairman?

“It is not enough posting statement about Shehu Sani. If you have any evidence or fact, why not post it now?”, Ahmed queried.

