Singer, Waje, narrates how her daughter influenced her to stop drinking alcohol | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Singer, Waje, narrates how her daughter influenced her to stop drinking alcohol
Nigerian recording artiste, Waje has revealed how her daughter made her desist from taking alcohol.
According to the Delta State-born singer, she was ashamed of herself when her daugther met her drunk.
Waje stated this during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds.
She said, “The one time my daughter saw me drunk was the reason I had to check myself. It was not a great sight and that was in 2013.
Read also: Nigerian singer, Waje, says marriage is not necessary for everyone
I got home after an event. You know when you go to an event and you take one glass of champagne here and there.
“I got home and I was drunk. Guess who opened the door for me? It was my daughter. That is not something any parent should do. When your child is living with you, there are some things you should not do”, she said.
Watch the session below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...