Singer, Waje, narrates how her daughter influenced her to stop drinking alcohol | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, Waje has revealed how her daughter made her desist from taking alcohol.

According to the Delta State-born singer, she was ashamed of herself when her daugther met her drunk.

Waje stated this during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds.

She said, “The one time my daughter saw me drunk was the reason I had to check myself. It was not a great sight and that was in 2013.

I got home after an event. You know when you go to an event and you take one glass of champagne here and there.

“I got home and I was drunk. Guess who opened the door for me? It was my daughter. That is not something any parent should do. When your child is living with you, there are some things you should not do”, she said.

