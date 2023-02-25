News
SocialMediaTrends: Catch all the hot gists & reactions as Nigerians go to the polls
Ripples Nigeria brings you updates of all the social media trends and reactions as Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to choose the next President of the Federal Republic, as well as federal lawmakers.
Refresh to see latest happenings across Nigeria and how Nigerians on social media are reacting to them…
________________________________________________________________________________
Reactions trail BVAS error in different polling units
There have been complaints around several polling units in Nigeria, about the BVAS machines and how they have been malfunctioning.
Some alleged that the INEC staff in charge of the BVAS machine do not know how to operate the machine leading to time wastage, while others say they are yet to even see the machine at their units.
Dear Inec,your BVAS machine is turning male to female at polling unit 051…People are being disenfranchised😪😤😩
Please do something ASAP😭😢😖😩😩
Situation Report~No Labour Party~Delete~Anambra State~ObiWon~Voted~Abuja~Mazi Chinasa Nworu~Fellow Nigerians~Incase~Voted~datti pic.twitter.com/Aq3zWcgxQv
— mykel🗯 (@Ebuka_brave) February 25, 2023
181904031 polling unit #BVAS is not working please help retweet
— johnotu (@JohnOtu) February 25, 2023
Our BVAS would not work
We don't know what "little time" to rectify it means @InecNews @inecnigeria
Which way?#008BemHotelsMakurdi pic.twitter.com/UmR1hdGg4t
— msenwamikpaor18 (@msenwamikpaor18) February 25, 2023
@inecnigeria @ineclagos the BVAS machine at LANGBASA primary school (6) is not working at all. They have been calling your office and nothing is being done..
Please get this sorted as soon as possible
— AlfieTheMC (@Alfiezy) February 25, 2023
Eliopokuodu Town Hall polling units 1 and 2, Rukpoku, Port Harcourt. BVAS machine not working. Hundreds of people are frustrated. Please help
— essang essang (@essangessang) February 25, 2023
The INEC staff at polling unit 025 here in Owerri is unable to sign into the INEC server using the BVAS. It’s 30mins now and she is still trying to sign in
— B-Complex…#POforPresident (@Zcej_) February 25, 2023
INEC OFFICIALS IN MY POLLING UNIT DON’T KNOW HOW TO USE THE BVAS MACHINE PU 7A ward 13 @inecnigeria @PeterObi @FS_Yusuf_
— MR. CICIB OF PH CITY (@cicib_nourish) February 25, 2023
Situation report
Pollinn unit 30-25-04-026 the inec official came late, no corp member onsite and the two inec staffs available can't operate Bvas machine @inecnigeria
— Livegamefully (@livegamefuly) February 25, 2023
________________________________________________________________________________
Reactions as party agents allegedly engaging in vote buying exposed
Nigerians took to the polls on Saturday to vote for the candidates of their choice in the presidential and federal parliamentary elections.
Voting procedures have been relatively peaceful actoss the countey, but despite the Federal Government’s effort to eliminate vote buying, there are still many allegedly engaging in the act.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
In my polling unit, I’ve witnessed polling agents and members of #youknowwho engaging in vote buying. Quite shameless.
— Venti Caramel Macchiato (@msylviabasil) February 25, 2023
We just stopped voting buying by an #Apc agent..we must vote o right@labour #NigeriaElections2023 #
— King_Solomon_of_Edo (@Solonizo2) February 25, 2023
There’s a lot of vote buying going on around Lagos Island.
People don’t learn 😌
— AyoDeji The Game 🎮🔌 (@ayomidejishaw) February 25, 2023
It is shameful that a party cannot be certain of winning without vote buying.
— Susan Of The West (@Suzanofthewest) February 25, 2023
@officialEFCC @PoliceNG @OsunPpro there’s a vote buying going on at Gtc Capps Ilesa … Federal science and technical college.. they’re disturbing people that are voting!
— .? haryo (@Haryobami0) February 25, 2023
APC is sharing dollars in ondo state, irele local government. Their targets are the villages… pic.twitter.com/XdrIDgtL6T
— Nwa❤️ (@Ozoadaz) February 25, 2023
Vote buying going on at Ewekoro in abeokuta. Ogun state @PoliceNG @inecnigeria
— I'm Obidiently_yusful (@ekwuemethegreat) February 25, 2023
Vote buying is happening in ojota senior secondary school ASAP @NgLabour
One apc agbero is here oppressing people and @inecnigeria officials
Threatening people's life
I don tweet taya call taya no response https://t.co/ltQ85eIfGk
— TBK (@runz_tbk) February 25, 2023
Vote buying going on at Bourdillon – Tinubu’s house.
Nigerians will still collect his money finish and Vote Peter Obi. pic.twitter.com/cVw9cfw0oH
— DrUmaru_AJ (@Princeujay) February 25, 2023
This is the woman in Charge of vote buying in my polling unit..
My polling unit is Front of Marwa medical centre….
Ilado, Badagry Local government.@inecnigeria Festac imo anambra situation report Datti baba ahmed pic.twitter.com/dBsuKLxjsx
— Slim Paparazzi (@SlimPaparazzi) February 25, 2023
See how APC is doing VOTE BUYING pic.twitter.com/ALuDL4v64C
— 🦅 ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 𝓟𝓱𝓓 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) February 23, 2023
________________________________________________________________________________
Reactions as President Buhari displays his ballot paper after voting
The incumbent President of the Federal Republic, Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote on Saturday, and he displayed his ballot afterwards.
Nigerians are reacting to the action.
INEC -• It’s a secret ballot.
BUHARI -• Abeg make una see am sey I vote Bobo Chicago o, before una accuse me again🤣 pic.twitter.com/PuiPAGbbxi
— Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) February 25, 2023
Buhari! Buhari! Buhari!
This is campaign during election ooo. You are not supposed to show your ballot paper to the general public after voting#TakebackNaija
Olusegun Obasanjo| No LP| Bola Ahmed Tinubu| Alimosho| Anambra state| Imo State| BVAS Owerri| Abia State| Yahaya Bello pic.twitter.com/C07FjkRL4i
— Alákòwé (@alakowee) February 25, 2023
It is too early for me to term it voter apathy but my polling unit turnout was overwhelming when Buhari was on the ballot. The political weight of Mr. President is just unmatched.
— Abubakar Abba Abdullahi (@Aybee_Mahn) February 25, 2023
The President was so happy to have voted for his party, the All Progressives Congress. pic.twitter.com/sSJxfr9AJR
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 25, 2023
Bashir Ahmed, the election is by secret ballot and not open election. Keep which party Buhari voted for, yourself and the cabal as whoever Buhari votes for is not relevant. Scavenger, shame on you https://t.co/Szu8dVmGkh
— Jeremiah Baba Adamu (@JBAdamu) February 25, 2023
But to be candid, Buhari shouldn't have shown his ballot paper tho.
Politics has messed up so many objective minds.
— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) February 25, 2023
________________________________________________________________________________
Enthusiasm as first-time voters share emotions ahead of today’s polls
The presidential and parliamentary elections in Nigeria have begun and hopes are high in many quarters as the people look to enjoy a better leadership than has been experienced over the years.
Today, the future president of Nigeria will be chosen by millions of Nigerians. In addition to the many millions, many took to social media to express their emotions as first-time voters.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
#FirstTimeVoter number 32 at the polls today. My first time ever voting. I’m so proud of my self. pic.twitter.com/Ps7ADEZTF8
— 𝘿𝙪𝙢𝙯 𝙀𝙨𝙦. (@iconic_dumebi) February 25, 2023
How you sleep knowing Election Day Drip is complete. #FirstTimeVoter 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/ucviwI5yJF
— Eni Adeoluwa (@Enioluwa_) February 24, 2023
I'll be voting for the first time today.
I'm so excited.#FirstTimeVoter #NigeriaDecides#NigeriaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/wETzrWstYv
— QueenEsther Iroanusi (@QueenExtha) February 25, 2023
Election ready#FirstTimeVoter pic.twitter.com/AJSm32jqLi
— DEE✨ EKENEMCHUKWU (@Obiajulu_K) February 25, 2023
Me walking to my polling unit in a few hours as a first time voter ✌🏾#NigeriaDecides pic.twitter.com/jYY57BE6WK
— Dwayne (@itsDwayneB) February 24, 2023
In my excitement as a first time voter I asked my mum if I'd need to carry a pen to my PU and she goes, 'ah, don't forget to also take a mathset and four-figure table as well'.
That woman! 😭😂
— Old woman, not Gen-Z (@toomtoom_f) February 24, 2023
4:19am my kid sister is asking me what time it is, I asked why she said cos she wants to go and vote and wants Peter obi to win.
She's a first-time voter…
God abeg 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Maikanoh CHOM Nathan (@iamMacNat) February 25, 2023
Make I begin go baff abeg..una still dey sleep?? #FirstTimeVoter pic.twitter.com/8q3bMNP9sm
— Danny P🇳🇬 (@DanielPraixe) February 25, 2023
Not my mama calling to ask when I am leaving the house for my polling unit 😇😇.
As a first-time voter, the lectures my parents have given me ehn 🤗🤗🤗
— Sky (@seyi_jota) February 25, 2023
….By Hamsat Rashid and Ben Ugbana
