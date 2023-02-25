Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Catch all the hot gists & reactions as Nigerians go to the polls

3 hours ago

Ripples Nigeria brings you updates of all the social media trends and reactions as Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to choose the next President of the Federal Republic, as well as federal lawmakers.

Refresh to see latest happenings across Nigeria and how Nigerians on social media are reacting to them…

________________________________________________________________________________

Reactions trail BVAS error in different polling units

There have been complaints around several polling units in Nigeria, about the BVAS machines and how they have been malfunctioning.

Some alleged that the INEC staff in charge of the BVAS machine do not know how to operate the machine leading to time wastage, while others say they are yet to even see the machine at their units.

________________________________________________________________________________

Reactions as party agents allegedly engaging in vote buying exposed

Nigerians took to the polls on Saturday to vote for the candidates of their choice in the presidential and federal parliamentary elections.

Voting procedures have been relatively peaceful actoss the countey, but despite the Federal Government’s effort to eliminate vote buying, there are still many allegedly engaging in the act.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

________________________________________________________________________________

Reactions as President Buhari displays his ballot paper after voting

The incumbent President of the Federal Republic, Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote on Saturday, and he displayed his ballot afterwards.

Nigerians are reacting to the action.

________________________________________________________________________________

Enthusiasm as first-time voters share emotions ahead of today’s polls

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Nigeria have begun and hopes are high in many quarters as the people look to enjoy a better leadership than has been experienced over the years.

Today, the future president of Nigeria will be chosen by millions of Nigerians. In addition to the many millions, many took to social media to express their emotions as first-time voters.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

….By Hamsat Rashid and Ben Ugbana

