SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Keyamo’s revelation that Twitter, FG have reached agreement

Social media has been rife with reactions since the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo revealed on Monday that Twitter had agreed to all the demands laid down by the Federal Government regarding its operations in Nigeria.

The Minister made this known during a television interview, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

According to him, “It was Twitter that reached out to the Federal Government to say they want to know what and what they can do to straighten up the relationship with the federal government and so, we have gone far but I may not, at this forum, let out a lot but we gave them a lot of conditions and they have agreed to all the conditions.

“We also set up a technical committee to interface with Twitter and come up with a lot of conditions for them to fulfil for us to lift the suspension,” he added.

Following the ban of Twitter by the Federal Government, Nigerians resorted to the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to access the micro-blogging site.

Many on social media expressed displeasure as the decision also led to loss of revenue.

Keyamo stated that the development was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to examine the government’s relationship with the social platform.

However, Nigerians consider the move a waste of time, and called out the Federal Government to settle important issues.

