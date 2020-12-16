Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Makinde’s jab at ‘Yoruba Presidency’ peddlers, ‘unrealistic’ National ID deadline & more

December 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Conversations across social media platforms on Wednesday reflected the preeminent concerns of Nigerians with respect to the state of the nation.

The following trends garnered the most engagements:

National ID, SIMS

Nigerians on Social media reacted massively to a directive issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday urging Nigerians and telecommunication operators to register Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards with National Identity Numbers (NIN) or risk santions by the Federal government.

Telecom operators who fail to comply with the directive would risk outright withdrawal of their licence while lines not linked with NIN numbers by the end of the month would be blocked automatically, the NCC warned.

But many Nigerians have tagged the deadline ‘unrealiatic’ and the information impromptu, considering the country’s large population and limited registration outlets amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nnamdi Kanu

Nigerians on Wednesday debated the legitimacy of the regional security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN) recently launched in the South-East and South-South of Nigeria by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu after video footages surfaced showing the corps patrolling communities in the region.

Kanu had stated on Monday that the ESN, which was necessitated by the failure of the South-East governors to address the nagging issue of insecurity, would be modelled like Amotekun in the West and was set to “bring to an end, years of Miyetti Allah terrorism in the land”.

“Having waited for many years for our governors to secure our land as Yoruba governors did to no avail, we the people of the East comprising of South East and South South have resolved to defend our land from the ravages of terrorism and extra judicial killings by the criminal and killer herdsmen backed by Nigerian armed forces,” Kanu added.

Most Nigerians who have found the development disturbing, questioned the validity of a security system run by a leader of a proscribed secessionist movement.

Kanu, however, cleared the air on Wednesday saying that the ESN was not a Biafran army.

“We want to make it clear that Eastern Security Network is not a Biafran army but simply a vigilante group like Amotekun in the West. It’s a child of necessity born to cover up the weakness of our political leaders who have lost the courage to protect our people,” he said.

Nigerians reacted thus:

Seyi Makinde

Twitter Users lauded the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde for knocking politicians aspiring for the 2023 presidential bid, stressing that Nigeria was more in need of restructuring than the ethnicity or tribe of the next president.

The governor had made the statement at the handing over ceremony of vehicles and motorcycles to the regional police, Amotekun, in Ibadan on Tuesday.

“I have heard some of our political leaders jostling around and saying they want to become the president of Nigeria in 2023. I think what we need at this stage is to secure our people and restructure Nigeria. It does not matter who is the president in Abuja. In a restructured Nigeria, every corner of the country will feel the impact of the government. That is what we need.

“May God protect those running around for the presidency till 2022. By that time, we will meet and, by then, we will get to know whether it is restructured Nigeria or Yoruba presidency that we need,” Makinde said.

Although Makinde did not name any politician, some believe that the governor was taking an indirect swipe at the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged presidential ambition.

