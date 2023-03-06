SocialMediaTrends: More on old Naira notes as reaction trails Atiku’s Abuja rally

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate in the just-completed election, made social media trends after stating that the party’s protests would last for a very long time.

In a protest staged on Monday, Atiku led PDP leaders and supporters to invade the headquarters of the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) while dressed in black.

The President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, called the incident a “new low” and a “theatre of the absurd.”

Many Nigerians took time to aim digs at the ex-Vice president.

Atiku don dey protest Oo! E don red 😂 pic.twitter.com/7XygbmGmM7 — jimmy (Hulk) – LP (@diisa2002) March 6, 2023

Atiku joined the protest, but dear Obidients let us remember that our dear principal instructed us to remain calm and wait for legal action before taking any further steps. Kaduna INEC Result Apologize pic.twitter.com/zCmXosHn6X — preach love ❤️ (@redcap_blondie) March 6, 2023

I think Atiku, Dino and Ayu are leading their PDP members to the INEC protest having seen from the results obtained from IREV that Peter Obi x Datti of Ellu P, clearly won the elections. PDP wants fresh elections; a second chance to come second (to LP). 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lxDCs7aYzN — Spotlight on #PeterObi #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) March 6, 2023

It is very good to see Atiku & other PDP leaders leading a protest about the conduct of the election. Now you are talking, not every time sending citizens to go fight for your rights. pic.twitter.com/n4fRioNG8N — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) March 6, 2023

Atiku did not send anybody to protest #NigerianElections2023. He did not stay on Twitter. He personally hit Abuja streets to lead Nigerians to protest INEC's brazen election rigging. We call on Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to emulate him and protest peacefully!#TableShaker pic.twitter.com/DQN31IyzYx — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 6, 2023

Atiku leads mass protest to INEC office in Abuja over presidential election results. Did Atiku win the election? pic.twitter.com/vW57fKsgHS — Ibitoye Shittu (@IbiShittu) March 6, 2023

Atiku is leading protest and everywhere is quiet, if Peter Obi's drinking cup mistakenly falls, u will see them shouting he wants to bomb Nigeria! They desperately wish it was PO leading the protest so they will declare state of emergency🤣🤣 We are going to court peacefully! — Revolutionary Youth! (@torty_mercy) March 6, 2023

This Protest that Atiku is leading is what they wished Obi would do so they would arrest him & he won't go to Court, now that he has peacefully gone to court they are confused. APC will ignore this Atiku leading Protest & Face Peter Obi unprovoked Tomorrow 😭😭 — Chief Nomso 👑 (@Odogwu_Nomso) March 6, 2023

Despite heading to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Atiku leads the protest to INEC's HQ. This is the lawlessness I talk about.🚩🚩🚩😂😂. pic.twitter.com/nBq75DzTMW — 36kinniun*2 (@fattylincorn_01) March 6, 2023

My office is two blocks away from the INEC office, from my window, I can count fewer than 500 people protesting with Atiku Abubakar. I can also hear Dino Melaye's voice shouting PDP and singing Ole. A typical agbero-class protest. This is condescending. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) March 6, 2023

No be today Atiku and his dongaries don dey protest. pic.twitter.com/GDmB3XNhRt — ford (@ajidebiodun) March 6, 2023

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Cynthia Okeke as death of Abacha’s son spurs reaction

Old Naira notes

Many Nigerians took to social media to allege that many businesses are rejecting the old naira notes despite the ruling by the Supreme Court for the notes to be in use until 31 December.

Others however confirmed that some banks have been dispensing the old notes in their ATMs and on the counter.

Traders are still rejecting the old notes;they are yet to get the copies of the Supreme Court ruling. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 6, 2023

Wetin happen to Man utd no pain me, say I sold my old naira note for a lesser amount and today the old naira notes is in circulation again is 💔😭 — Blessing Akpan🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Bebes_kitchen) March 6, 2023

People are still unwilling to collect the old notes including banks didn't they get a copy of the supreme court ruling ? — UGO 📈 📈 📈 (@djkhillz) March 6, 2023

Release new notes na abi make you tell your people make then dy accept old notes @federalgovt

POS jst dy chop money anyha! — Viko || MAPE🟠 (@vikydash) March 6, 2023

Ejooorrr o ,edakun, emagbami ke!!!!

CBN disbursed old notes to various banks, Banks are giving customers ,but Nigerians are refusing to collect it.

Who do we believe now o, because I'm currently trekking home because bus drivers have refused to collect it!!! — Okoli CHIOMA (Opia) (@chiExcellency) March 6, 2023

If you're a business person, don't collect old notes from people oh. Even if everyone in your area is collecting it, don't collect cos you want to make sales. CBN is yet to give banks order to start collecting old notes. Make money no go decay for your hand. — Sewanu (@YungHusband_) March 6, 2023

Buhari and Meffy in contempt of court.. Over 48hrs and nothing but banks are restocking ATMs with old notes 🤣 — BRAVO SIX – IJU'S FINEST 🌟⚡⚡ (@KvngKortez_) March 6, 2023

Your excellence Sir, Mr president Mohammodu Buhari we call on you to please address the situation on ground, about the Naria old Note that the supreme court give order to go back to legal trend in market…

Thank you sir, as we hope to hear from u sir… — Senator Sàm,♥️♥️ (@SamuelA40068369) March 6, 2023

Access bank for sapele road don dey dispense old 500 hundred naira note — MAGDALENE KESHI IWUTE (@meggiebangz) March 6, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

