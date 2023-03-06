Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: More on old Naira notes as reaction trails Atiku’s Abuja rally

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate in the just-completed election, made social media trends after stating that the party’s protests would last for a very long time.

In a protest staged on Monday, Atiku led PDP leaders and supporters to invade the headquarters of the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) while dressed in black.

The President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, called the incident a “new low” and a “theatre of the absurd.”

Many Nigerians took time to aim digs at the ex-Vice president.

Old Naira notes

Many Nigerians took to social media to allege that many businesses are rejecting the old naira notes despite the ruling by the Supreme Court for the notes to be in use until 31 December.

Others however confirmed that some banks have been dispensing the old notes in their ATMs and on the counter.

Opinions

