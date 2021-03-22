 SocialMediaTrends: More on Ortom vs Fulani group & why Buhari's S'West fans are mere 'APC e-Rats' | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: More on Ortom vs Fulani group & why Buhari’s S’West fans are mere ‘APC e-Rats’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerians on social media were marvelled at the boldness of a Fulani group identified as Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM), who on Monday claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Ortom was attacked over the weekend while he was at his farm around Tyo-mu village in Makurdi–Gboko road.

The FUNAM spokesperson, Umar Amir Shehu in a statement titled “Why We Attacked Ortom”, revealed that the group’s plan was to kill the sitting governor, adding that the failed attempt was only due to a slight communication glitch.

FUNAM further accused governor Ortom of deploying his time and resources against the Fulani values and inheritance, noting that the “historic attack” was only a warning to those who stood against open grazing and Fulani long-term interest in the county.

“Yes, We did. The Fulani Nationality Movement, (FUNAM) carried out the attack. We have genuine reasons. We acted on behalf of Millions of Fulani people in 15 countries.

“It’s a case of vengeance against an infidel who has used his time and money, deployed in destroying the Fulani values and inheritance.

“Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortum and his collaborators: Where ever you are, once you are against Fulani long term interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message,” the statement read in part.

Since the revelation, Nigerians have queried the silence of “Arewa Twitter” who had initially refuted the governor’s claims as false.

They have also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to declare FUNAM a terrorist organisation immediately.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Oshiomhole’s letter to Ortom, Aisha’s return & Igboho’s ‘Yoruba Nation’ declaration

SW BMC

Social media users are dragging Buhari supporters from the South-West, otherwise known as ‘SW BMC’ for attempting to play politics with Ortom’s assassination claims before the perpetrators cleared the air on the issue.

The South West wing of the unpopular Buhari Media Center made up of Pro-Buharists in the region, has been heavily criticized by Nigerians for recklessly supporting the excesses of their ‘APC paymasters” for meagre tokens compared to the handsome rewards received by their Arewa counterparts.

These online supporters of the Buhari administration from the South-West have been branded with various names by social media users including “Kpomo boys”, “Boli FC” and “APC e-Rats”

We spotted these comments under the trend:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

