SocialMediaTrends: More on Ortom vs Fulani group & why Buhari's S'West fans are mere 'APC e-Rats' | Ripples Nigeria

SocialMediaTrends: More on Ortom vs Fulani group & why Buhari’s S’West fans are mere ‘APC e-Rats’
Nigerians on social media were marvelled at the boldness of a Fulani group identified as Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM), who on Monday claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.
Ortom was attacked over the weekend while he was at his farm around Tyo-mu village in Makurdi–Gboko road.
The FUNAM spokesperson, Umar Amir Shehu in a statement titled “Why We Attacked Ortom”, revealed that the group’s plan was to kill the sitting governor, adding that the failed attempt was only due to a slight communication glitch.
FUNAM further accused governor Ortom of deploying his time and resources against the Fulani values and inheritance, noting that the “historic attack” was only a warning to those who stood against open grazing and Fulani long-term interest in the county.
“Yes, We did. The Fulani Nationality Movement, (FUNAM) carried out the attack. We have genuine reasons. We acted on behalf of Millions of Fulani people in 15 countries.
“It’s a case of vengeance against an infidel who has used his time and money, deployed in destroying the Fulani values and inheritance.
“Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortum and his collaborators: Where ever you are, once you are against Fulani long term interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message,” the statement read in part.
Since the revelation, Nigerians have queried the silence of “Arewa Twitter” who had initially refuted the governor’s claims as false.
They have also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to declare FUNAM a terrorist organisation immediately.
Which one is FUNAM again? Will this evil ever end?
— Riken (@callme_Riken) March 22, 2021
The Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) said that they carried out the attack on Gov. Ortom on behalf of millions of Fulani people because he stands against the Fulani interest!
Our friends up north will normally remain radio silent and act as if they never saw this communique
— DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) March 22, 2021
Miyetti Allah said it never happened
but FUNAM claimed responsibility for
the assassination claim Ortom made
Said they'll come for everyone against
them in any Nigerian state. Like, WOW
FG will do nothing but help them as it's
the Fulanis that now own the govt in 9ja
AMAZING
— I Z U 🌟 (@heisizumichaels) March 22, 2021
A pro-Fulani group threatened to kill a sitting Governor for banning open grazing in his State.
The Governor was attacked last week and a pro-Fulani group released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.
And no one will be arrested as usual. Welcome to APC's Nigeria
— Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) March 22, 2021
Low-key they are happy about it.
— Paul Tosin Johnson 🌍🔯 (@Paulj4u) March 22, 2021
Is FUNAM a registered entity in Nigeria? If No, are there known locations of members who can be arrested for the act of terror against the governor of Benue State last weekend?
— Chief Bode Ayo 💫 (@olabode_jnr) March 22, 2021
Let the other tribe attempt to retaliate, they will become victims that other tribes in Nigeria hate.
— Ovie OSIRIS Oserivwoja (@Ovie02) March 22, 2021
😃😃😃
An Ambassador plenipotentiary for IPOB in one my whatssap groups released the FUNAM statement to us yesterday. I just started laughing. Well , I think government should take intelligence more seriously.
— Adebodun FaKayode (@drdebodun) March 22, 2021
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Oshiomhole’s letter to Ortom, Aisha’s return & Igboho’s ‘Yoruba Nation’ declaration
SW BMC
Social media users are dragging Buhari supporters from the South-West, otherwise known as ‘SW BMC’ for attempting to play politics with Ortom’s assassination claims before the perpetrators cleared the air on the issue.
The South West wing of the unpopular Buhari Media Center made up of Pro-Buharists in the region, has been heavily criticized by Nigerians for recklessly supporting the excesses of their ‘APC paymasters” for meagre tokens compared to the handsome rewards received by their Arewa counterparts.
These online supporters of the Buhari administration from the South-West have been branded with various names by social media users including “Kpomo boys”, “Boli FC” and “APC e-Rats”
We spotted these comments under the trend:
Arewa BMC. Southwest BMC pic.twitter.com/1KYBPNol9y
— Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) March 22, 2021
We are in a Nation where a Fulani sect will attack a sitting Governor and then go on to claim responsibility while the SW BMC defends them.
Even Afghanistan doesn't have it this bad.
Think after the first paragraph ☝️
— DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) March 22, 2021
Ponmo boys sat on Twitter yesterday to say Governor Ortom lied about being attacked.
These gremlins and cockroaches 🪳 attacked Fayemi for identifying with the correct news.
What’s wrong with these inglorious and impoverished morons called SW BMC?
— Virginius Jeffrey – LuluFufu (@VillageParrot) March 22, 2021
— Ecocities (@novieverest) March 22, 2021
Buhari moron center.
— Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) March 22, 2021
Buhari Mumu Committee 😒
— Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) March 22, 2021
Depends on the mood. We dey switch am. 💀😂
— Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) March 22, 2021
Contact a food vendor & Send ponmo. You'll be unblocked.
— Obi (@ObiDaddyy) March 22, 2021
SW BMC this is for you pomo men. https://t.co/PWWvBQmstU
— nfe (@nfemax) March 22, 2021
SW BMC goofed big time. Their chicanery is so absurd and stinks to high heavens.
— King Ibe♊ (@ibeukwuoma) March 22, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
