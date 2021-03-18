 SocialMediaTrends: Oshiomhole's letter to Ortom, Aisha's return & Igboho's 'Yoruba Nation' declaration | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Oshiomhole’s letter to Ortom, Aisha’s return & Igboho’s ‘Yoruba Nation’ declaration

Published

27 mins ago

on

Nigerians on social media had much to say after Comrade Adams Oshiomole wrote a heart touching letter to Governor Samuel Ortom, recanting the libelous comments he made against the governor in 2018 at the wake of Ortom’s defection to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Edo State governor and immediate-past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had during a press conference at the National APC Headquarters on July 28, 2018 accused Ortom of refusing to pay salaries, thereby deepening poverty in Benue State.

He also claimed that Ortom had failed to pay bailout funds and Paris Club funds.

In his retraction, Oshiomole noted that he made those allegations against the governor based on information he had since found to be false and baseless.

Recall that Governor Ortom, aggrieved by the former APC Chieftain’s allegations, filed a law suit against Oshiomole, demanding a retraction and N10 billion to be paid for “punitive, general, exemplary and aggravated damages”.

Oshiomole’s retraction statement read in part:

“That politics aside, Governor Samuel Ortom is a dear friend and brother with whom I have shared so much in common, including mutual respect.

“That as former colleagues and one time members of the Nigerian Governors’ forum and most importantly as someone whom I am just a phone call away from, any ridicule, embarrassment, spite and insult caused Dr Samuel Ortom is regretted.

“Owing to the relationship we share and in the larger interest of peace, harmony and brotherliness, I believe a complete retraction of my comments made on 27th July, 2018, and which Dr Samuel Ortom found offensive is proper and necessary.

“In view of all the above, I hereby retract the comments made during the press conference on 27th July, 2018, as it relates to Dr Samuel Ortom.”

Nigerians reacted thus:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as hijab causes controversy in Kwara school

Yoruba Nation

Yoruba Activist, Sunday Igboho’s declaration of South-West Nigeria as “Yoruba Nation”, with claims that the region was no longer a part of Nigeria, got social media users reacting massively.

Igboho while addressing a press conference on Thursday, said there was no basis for “One Nigeria” as insecurity still loomed large in the South-West.

He further reiterated his stance against killer herdsmen vowing to deal with any found on Yourba land.

“Starting from now, we don’t want herdsmen in our land to disturb our farms again. If we meet any killer herdsmen, we are going to face and destroy them.

“If any police attack us for that, we are ready for them. We don’t want Nigeria again, but Yoruba nation. There is no essence for one Nigeria when major resources in the country are in the hands of the northerners.

“Enough is enough, no going back…we are not scared of anybody, these killer herders are taking over our land and they are killing us,” he said

Mixed reactions from Nigerians however greeted Igboho’s declaration:

Aisha Buhari

Reactions have also trailed the return of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, to the country after her sudden disappearance from public eye since October 2020.

She was said to have returned to Nigeria on Wednesday night since leaving for Dubai after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in September.

Although it is unclear why the First Lady left the country, speculations are that her absence was on medical grounds.

See how Nigerians welcomed her:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports12 mins ago

Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Sports2 hours ago

Spurs suffer stunning Europa League exit as Zagreb overturn two-goal deficit

Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Europa League after squandering a 2-0 first-leg victory in their round-of-16 tie...
Sports2 hours ago

Arsenal into Europa League quarter-finals despite Olympiakos defeat

Premier League club, Arsenal have zoomed into the Europa League quarterfinals despite a second leg round-of-16 defeat to Olympiakos. The...
Latest5 hours ago

What Makes NetBet the Best Online Casino?

With the increased use of the internet, convenience is what people are hunting. Currently we attend online classes and participate...
Sports1 day ago

Chelsea, Bayern cruise into Champions League quarter-finals

Premier League club, Chelsea cruised past La Liga side Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League...

Latest Tech News

Tech2 hours ago

9 free tools you can use for academic writing

We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
Tech3 hours ago

How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?

PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Tech4 hours ago

Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy

PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Tech4 hours ago

Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...
Tech5 hours ago

What Is the fastest way to convert PDF to word?

When you finish your college years, you would think that you have enough edge on what your job will be,...
Latest9 hours ago

Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.