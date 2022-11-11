SocialMediaTrends: Soludo’s comments on Obi’s Anambra investments & other stories

Nigerians woke up to the news of the naira rebounding by 20.8 percent to 720/dollar at the parallel market.

Recall that last week, the naira dropped as low as N880 per dollar in the street markets.

The deteriorating situation peaked at N900 per dollar as some dealers quoted.

The development was met with mixed reactions as some recorded losses because they had bought the dollar at about N800 but now have no choice but to sell for a lower amount.

However, some were happy as it showed the naira showed more purchasing power.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Dollar has come down o. Reduce the prices of your products. — Chelsea Godmother 🇺🇸 🇳🇬 (@larmmy) November 10, 2022

Dollar don crash but prices for market never crash. — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) November 10, 2022

Dollar goes up, prices of goods go up. Dollar goes down, prices of goods stay up. — Seekthelordfirst (@MorrisBaker_) November 10, 2022

Let’s have 1 dollar back to N400, for a start. — Shola Nuggets (@itsSh0la) November 10, 2022

Dollar crashed and the streets are quiet..I mean the other people are 🤐 oga gan! I am confident that some people never want good news to happen to Nigeria ,God pass Una..This country will surely be great ! — Tutu (@Tutu40503013) November 11, 2022

Wizkid drop.. dollar drop. My GOAT — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) November 10, 2022

Dollar don drop, try buy car before this month end — D A N N Y 🪂 (@AjeboDanny) November 10, 2022

Dollar to naira exchange rate is dropp!ng, but the prices of goods & services in Nigeria remains the same, (extremely h!gh), so I d¤n't see how this news is worth celebrating; Besides, the exchange rate was much lower before the APC took over. This !sn't a win for the APC or CBN. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) November 10, 2022

Dollar is CRASHING ooooooo

Now ₦655 ooooo You wanna play with M.Buhari — 🦅 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁.𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) November 10, 2022

Obi’s investment for Anambra now worthless – Soludo

In another trending event, Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo claimed that the purported investments by former governor of the state, Peter Obi are now worth next to nothing.

Recall that the ex-Anambra governor said he had invested millions of dollars in International Breweries on behalf of Anambra State while piloting the affairs of the state.

International Breweries (IB) Plc, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), is a multinational drink and brewing giant based in Leuven, Belgium.

The latest disclosure sparked controversy on social media as the investment was seen as a landmark investment of the Labour party presidential candidate.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

I am beyond disgusted with Soludo ignoring Obiano & blaming Obi for the failure of investments he handed over to Obiano. He showed a dark side of himself today that I think is driven by his own Presidential ambition. He wants to stop any Igbo man from getting it before himself. — Babatunde Gbadamosi (@BOGbadams) November 10, 2022

If someone heard Soludo speak at Channels, one would think he took over from Peter Obi not knowing that there’s a whole 8yrs plus space between their tenures. Why does Soludo keep referencing to Peter Obi’s tenure and not the immediate past Governor? — Fearless (@iamfearlessking) November 10, 2022

I'm told Soludo recently received over N268m in oil derivation from a N4bn investment Peter Obi had made in Orient Petroleum in 2012. One of many of his investment initiatives on behalf of Anambra state. Did he (Soludo) acknowledge that? NO. A very puerile guy! — Esteem 👁‍🗨 (@Esteembehemoth) November 10, 2022

BREAKING

Peter Obi presidential ambition is really exposing a lot of igbo politicians that have vowed not to see progress in South East and @CCSoludo is one of them.Soludo did all kinds of evil against Ngozi Okonjo Iweala yet she emerged victorious as DG world trade organization pic.twitter.com/XRhSd9fr1U — I_am ify (@ifeanyiakorjuru) November 10, 2022

On Soludo's statement, I will ask two fundamental questions. Why was it worth something when Peter Obi left office but worth nothing now?

Why is the previous governor, Willie Obiano being paraded by EFCC for financial impropriety? — Kaysie (Tinubu's worst Nightmare). (@thekaysie) November 10, 2022

Soludo talking about Peter Obi is akin to Graham Potter blaming Jose Mourinho for his failures at a coach at Chelsea. — Fearless (@iamfearlessking) November 10, 2022

Why Soludo is right about Peter Obi pic.twitter.com/hujVqNBTaH — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) November 11, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

