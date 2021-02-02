SocialMediaTrends: Sunday Igboho’s visit to Ogun, MC Oluomo’s ‘service to humanity’ book & more

The social media space in Nigeria entertained interesting conversations centered on the nation’s leadership and a few individuals involved in politics.

The following trends received maximum engagements for the most part of Tuesday across social platforms:

Sunday Igboho

Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popular known as Sunday Igboho, hit the trends table again on Tuesday after he stormed some parts of Ogun State and vowed to purge killer herdsmen terrorizing areas in the state.

The activist, who had recently displaced Fulani herdsmen in Igangan Community, Oyo state, proceeded to Ogun state to address distressed residents in Ketuland where some soldiers had allegedly connived with herdsmen to chase farmers from their lands in Yewa-North Local Government Area of the state.

While addressing residents in the community, Mr Igboho said:

“I observe there is injustice from the herdsmen because they know the power that they have in the federal government. So, they behave as if Yoruba people are nobody. They kill our people, they kidnap our people, and they rape our women.”

“Any Fulani herdsman who engages in kidnapping would be flushed out,” he vowed

Conversations on Twitter, however, swelled around Mr Igboho’s unusual appearance to the venue for his public address.

Sunday igboho doesn't go anywhere without his bullet proof vest (Sango armor) pic.twitter.com/GpfbIc9wrc — Osuofia JetLi (@Osuofia_jetli) February 2, 2021

Its the Sunday Igboho singlet for me 🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/AAgsvR6Q3y — TFKay (@TFKay_) February 2, 2021

That moment Sunday Igboho arrived Ogun State on a mission to chase out Fulani herdsmen! pic.twitter.com/bHpIfyE6Z9 — IbadanSocials (@IbadanSocials) February 2, 2021

Buhari came into power with talks of

fixing security (Against terrorists) buh

he left the security WhatsApp Group. Dunno about Nnamdi Kanu but it's

obvious Sunday Igboho just joined. The incompetent man is doing for

the Yorubas what the competent

Bubu couldn't do for Nigerians. — I Z U ♛ (@heisizumichaels) February 2, 2021

And any attempt to stop him would bring about another movement like the #EndSARS — timi❤&💡 (@holysmoke007) February 2, 2021

Because if Politicians play by political correctness. Igboho will not play by those rules.. The Herdsmen matter is where Political Correctness is suicide, people have had enough.. A very firm stance is needed if not Abuja will roll out RUGA part 2.. — William (@_SirWilliam_) February 2, 2021

Sunday Igboho, the guy just surfaced from nowhere to become an overnight SW sensation. — In The End (@MoMuhyi) February 2, 2021

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: How Twitter Nigeria reacted to Adamu Garba’s ‘North secession’ rant

MC Oluomo

Leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) Lagos Chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo might be joining the league of authors soon after a viral picture of his book titled “My Service to Humanity” hit the internet on Tuesday.

The development was subjected to both praise and ridicule for the most part of the day as Nigerians reacted thus:

You went to School to read Political Science, MC Oluomo chose to be a Political Thug. You are at home reading his Book on "Service to Humanity" while he is getting groomed to be a Governor. You people are not the Same 🥺😭😭 — Odogwu🤴 (@Daddy_Nomso) February 2, 2021

“I don’t do it thank you God bless you” 😂😂 — One-eyed-raven (@ztarlord1) February 2, 2021

Pictorial summary of MC Oluomo's book pic.twitter.com/biOvHAd0RC — YCB (@thayor__) February 2, 2021

When you ask if Mc Oluomo if he wrote the book himself…. pic.twitter.com/LNvsCzBN6U — IG: Demo__uk (@Demo__UK) February 2, 2021

The book by MC Oluomo could be the first step in washing his image in preparation for a political post. I honestly hate the fact that I'm giving this a thought, but this is Nigeria where everything is possible, if you have bastarrrd money, strong godfather & a powerful PR team. — Alex Oluwatobi (@alexlobaloba) February 2, 2021

You people are not just nice 😂🤣 — DEYEMI (@Bishoptemitope) February 2, 2021

Mc Oluomo will win election in Lagos state and there's nothing our noise and criticism on social media will do about it.

Most of us just make noise about the need for good governance on social media anyway, not that we will go out and vote against our oppressors. — Architecture & Building Construction. (@UNCLE_AJALA) February 2, 2021

NIN-SIM

Social Media users who had predicted a deadline extension for the ongoing National Identification Number and Subscriber Identification Module integration exercise seemed to have been exenorated on Tuesday after an eight weeks extension was declared by the communications Minister, Dr Isa Pantami.

The Minister made this known in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ike Adinde and Head of Corporate Communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, stating that the extension was to provide Nigerians and legal residents more time to integrate their NIN with their SIM.

While faulting the government for initially setting an ‘unrealiatic’ deadline, which sponsored rowdiness and gross violation of Covid-19 protocols across NIN-enrollment centers, most tweeps also reteriated their adamance towards participating in the exercise.

FG extends NIN-sim cards linkage by another 8 weeks. They’re still bound to extend it after that, Na mumu dey rush do nin — Azeez Olajide ❼ (@zeezish_) February 2, 2021

If you have lived in Nigeria for only 2 years you’d already know that the NIN-SIM registration nonsense will be extended. Loads of people saw this coming. The quality of thinking from appointed leaders must improve. We must do away with anyhowness and gross incompetence. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) February 2, 2021

I knew NIN-SIM reg will be extended. Blocking of sim cards will cause Nigeria govt alot e.g network providers will use this medium to cut down their revenue remittance to the govt. You and I know Nigeria govt loves money than its pride. — 𝐌𝕆𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄🔰 (@Mohnice_) February 2, 2021

Thank you Federal Government for extending the NIN-SIM date. I no go still link anything. I get coconut head pic.twitter.com/rpOntL8IZn — Werey In Disguise🤡 (@ChimyCent) February 2, 2021

Federal government has increased the deadline NIN-SIM linkage by eight weeks. This is how they would keep extending it till they forget about the matter 😂 — ghøst_alamin 👻 (@alamin_ghost) February 2, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions