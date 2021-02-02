Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: Sunday Igboho’s visit to Ogun, MC Oluomo’s ‘service to humanity’ book & more

February 2, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The social media space in Nigeria entertained interesting conversations centered on the nation’s leadership and a few individuals involved in politics.

The following trends received maximum engagements for the most part of Tuesday across social platforms:

Sunday Igboho

Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popular known as Sunday Igboho, hit the trends table again on Tuesday after he stormed some parts of Ogun State and vowed to purge killer herdsmen terrorizing areas in the state.

The activist, who had recently displaced Fulani herdsmen in Igangan Community, Oyo state, proceeded to Ogun state to address distressed residents in Ketuland where some soldiers had allegedly connived with herdsmen to chase farmers from their lands in Yewa-North Local Government Area of the state.

While addressing residents in the community, Mr Igboho said:

“I observe there is injustice from the herdsmen because they know the power that they have in the federal government. So, they behave as if Yoruba people are nobody. They kill our people, they kidnap our people, and they rape our women.”

“Any Fulani herdsman who engages in kidnapping would be flushed out,” he vowed

Conversations on Twitter, however, swelled around Mr Igboho’s unusual appearance to the venue for his public address.

MC Oluomo

Leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) Lagos Chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo might be joining the league of authors soon after a viral picture of his book titled “My Service to Humanity” hit the internet on Tuesday.

The development was subjected to both praise and ridicule for the most part of the day as Nigerians reacted thus:

NIN-SIM

Social Media users who had predicted a deadline extension for the ongoing National Identification Number and Subscriber Identification Module integration exercise seemed to have been exenorated on Tuesday after an eight weeks extension was declared by the communications Minister, Dr Isa Pantami.

The Minister made this known in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ike Adinde and Head of Corporate Communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, stating that the extension was to provide Nigerians and legal residents more time to integrate their NIN with their SIM.

While faulting the government for initially setting an ‘unrealiatic’ deadline, which sponsored rowdiness and gross violation of Covid-19 protocols across NIN-enrollment centers, most tweeps also reteriated their adamance towards participating in the exercise.

…By Okiemute Abraham

