SocialMediaTrends: That Bashir’s appointment letter, Bawa’s nomination & #BeLikeNgoziChallenge

Massive engagements greeted the following discussion topics on social media on Tuesday, featuring several interesting views from users.

Bashir

Nigerians reacted to a story published by a local media outfit, bearing claims that President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Ahmad Bashir, had received a letter of appointment as ‘project manager and supervisor’ from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on January 19.

According to the letter purportedly signed by the Director and CEO of the regulatory agency, Engr. Sarki Auwalu, Mr Bashir’s alleged offer of appointment, which was to be confirmed after a “12 months satisfactory probationary period” attracted a consolidated monthly salary of N437,000.

While both Bashir and the Head of Public Affairs at DPR, Paul Osu, have publicly denied the allegations and condemning it as purely false and ‘fake news’, Nigerians are hoping the accused media aide would boldly take the case a step further by suing the media outfit for defamation.

Nigerians reacted:

DPR DISOWNS FAKE LETTER OF APPOINTMENT CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) attention has been drawn to a fake letter of appointment circulating on social media purportedly issued to one Bashir Ahmad. pic.twitter.com/VzHpJfflYY — dprhotline (@dprhotline) February 16, 2021

Prev tweet. I can’t imagine the depths of combined evil & incompetence that’d make them publish that screaming forgery of a letter. Everything from address to Ref No to salary scale to letterhead is off. Whom the gods will destroy, they first make mad, is summary of this matter. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) February 16, 2021

That Bashir appointment letter looks too fake/forged for me. Or the person who drafted the letter was drunk. The name of the signatory even reads SARKIN Auwal. That was the first red flag for me. Plus many other odd details. Anyway, I'd stand by and watch the drama unfold. — Kelvin Odanz (Or Odense) (@MrOdanz) February 16, 2021

Bashir can sue now if it’s fake? — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) February 16, 2021

I really hope that Bashir Ahmad DPR lette is fake.. Niger Deltans are getting poisoned because we want to eat fish. Babies born near oil spills don't live up to a month. But someone at Department of Petroleum Resources can waste money anyhow Our leaders will pay for this.. — William (@_SirWilliam_) February 16, 2021

Bashir “Bolanle Pepper Dem” Ahmad Al-Jubril of Sudan. —— Custodian Of Their Oyel Money. pic.twitter.com/xGu65Bopd2 — Bashir El-Rufai (@BashirElRufai) February 15, 2021

#BeLikeNgoziChallenge

Social Media users graced the celebration of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as Director General, World Trade Organization, by recreating her characteristic look via an online challenge tagged #BeLikeNgoziChallenge.

Many who have been inspired by the Amazon’s remarkable accomplishments jumped on the challenge.

Jumping on this challenge because she’s inspiring and a role model to a lot of young Nigerian ladies.@NOIweala#BeLikeNgoziChallenge pic.twitter.com/DIi8cYqTOf — Ekyhills Adindu (@ekyhills) February 16, 2021

I am super proud to do this #BeLikeNgoziChallenge. Congratulations ma @NOIweala . You keep raising the bar 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/2fc1EeMaBp — Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson (@ife_adeyemi) February 16, 2021

EFCC

Most Nigerians have vigorously frowned at President Buhari’s nomination of Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The 40-year-old Kebbi-born Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent with the anti-corruption body, who currently heads the Lagos Zonal office of the EFCC, would be the youngest to chair the commission bereft of a substantive leader since November 2015.

Bawa, who would be replacing immediate past acting-chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has come under fire online after being accused by social media users of bearing records of alleged oil theft.

Nigerians aired their reservations on the recent nomination.

The newly nominated EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa was once arrested for oil theft by Ibrahim Magu whom he is replacing as EFCC Boss.

Bawa is also a cousin to AGF, Malami. Now you can understand why Malami was hell bent on removing Magu. — Okey (@Okeydegeneral) February 16, 2021

Buhari replaces Magu with a 40 year old Abdulrasheed bawa as EFCC Chairman who is a cousin to AG of the federation and y’all wonder why common citizens can’t get a job at top positions? It’s like a vicious cycle they have personalized the national treasure to be hereditary. — ÄJÌßÖLÄ🎗 (@Starbioola) February 16, 2021

Is Buhari saying a Non Northerner can't lead any parastatal or public institution at the Federal level in Nigeria?? What is all this? — Meeeejid (@meeeejid) February 16, 2021

I can't even trust EFCC anymore. — Tunde Ednut (@TundeEddnut) February 16, 2021

I don't have a problem with the young man, but i have every problem with the people that persecuted Magu and till date no evidence to Nail him are still the same people that nominated this one. — Jagaban Thai (@jagabanthai) February 16, 2021

Trust me. He's not one of us. — #Redmond gingermint (@SamuelAro5) February 16, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

