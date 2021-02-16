Politics
SocialMediaTrends: That Bashir’s appointment letter, Bawa’s nomination & #BeLikeNgoziChallenge
Massive engagements greeted the following discussion topics on social media on Tuesday, featuring several interesting views from users.
Bashir
Nigerians reacted to a story published by a local media outfit, bearing claims that President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Ahmad Bashir, had received a letter of appointment as ‘project manager and supervisor’ from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on January 19.
According to the letter purportedly signed by the Director and CEO of the regulatory agency, Engr. Sarki Auwalu, Mr Bashir’s alleged offer of appointment, which was to be confirmed after a “12 months satisfactory probationary period” attracted a consolidated monthly salary of N437,000.
While both Bashir and the Head of Public Affairs at DPR, Paul Osu, have publicly denied the allegations and condemning it as purely false and ‘fake news’, Nigerians are hoping the accused media aide would boldly take the case a step further by suing the media outfit for defamation.
Nigerians reacted:
DPR DISOWNS FAKE LETTER OF APPOINTMENT CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) attention has been drawn to a fake letter of appointment circulating on social media purportedly issued to one Bashir Ahmad. pic.twitter.com/VzHpJfflYY
— dprhotline (@dprhotline) February 16, 2021
Prev tweet. I can’t imagine the depths of combined evil & incompetence that’d make them publish that screaming forgery of a letter. Everything from address to Ref No to salary scale to letterhead is off. Whom the gods will destroy, they first make mad, is summary of this matter.
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) February 16, 2021
That Bashir appointment letter looks too fake/forged for me. Or the person who drafted the letter was drunk. The name of the signatory even reads SARKIN Auwal. That was the first red flag for me. Plus many other odd details. Anyway, I'd stand by and watch the drama unfold.
— Kelvin Odanz (Or Odense) (@MrOdanz) February 16, 2021
Bashir can sue now if it’s fake?
— Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) February 16, 2021
I really hope that Bashir Ahmad DPR lette is fake..
Niger Deltans are getting poisoned because we want to eat fish.
Babies born near oil spills don't live up to a month.
But someone at Department of Petroleum Resources can waste money anyhow
Our leaders will pay for this..
— William (@_SirWilliam_) February 16, 2021
Bashir “Bolanle Pepper Dem” Ahmad Al-Jubril of Sudan.
—— Custodian Of Their Oyel Money. pic.twitter.com/xGu65Bopd2
— Bashir El-Rufai (@BashirElRufai) February 15, 2021
SocialMediaTrends: 'Original Slay Queen', excited Nigerians react to Okonjo-Iweala's rise to WTO DG
#BeLikeNgoziChallenge
Social Media users graced the celebration of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as Director General, World Trade Organization, by recreating her characteristic look via an online challenge tagged #BeLikeNgoziChallenge.
Many who have been inspired by the Amazon’s remarkable accomplishments jumped on the challenge.
📸 @temite #BeLikeNgoziChallenge pic.twitter.com/SJSU69L4Ju
— PROF LATTE™ (@honilatte) February 15, 2021
Jumping on this challenge because she’s inspiring and a role model to a lot of young Nigerian ladies.@NOIweala#BeLikeNgoziChallenge pic.twitter.com/DIi8cYqTOf
— Ekyhills Adindu (@ekyhills) February 16, 2021
Respect to an Amazon! @NOIweala@honilatte #BeLikeNgoziChallenge pic.twitter.com/vshPZZG0al
— Chibuzor M. Azubuike (@mimichil) February 15, 2021
Congratulations Ma! 🎉 @NOIweala #BeLikeNgoziChallenge#WTODG pic.twitter.com/nRKygYopfR
— Genevieve Njoku (@Geneve_vaa) February 16, 2021
I am super proud to do this #BeLikeNgoziChallenge. Congratulations ma @NOIweala . You keep raising the bar 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/2fc1EeMaBp
— Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson (@ife_adeyemi) February 16, 2021
😁 #BeLikeNgoziChallenge pic.twitter.com/Lc5ouX7O20
— AUNTY ADA (@Auntyadaa) February 16, 2021
SocialMediaTrends: Outcomes of #OccupyLekki protest, calls to #StopKillingNortherners & more
EFCC
Most Nigerians have vigorously frowned at President Buhari’s nomination of Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The 40-year-old Kebbi-born Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent with the anti-corruption body, who currently heads the Lagos Zonal office of the EFCC, would be the youngest to chair the commission bereft of a substantive leader since November 2015.
Bawa, who would be replacing immediate past acting-chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has come under fire online after being accused by social media users of bearing records of alleged oil theft.
Nigerians aired their reservations on the recent nomination.
The newly nominated EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa was once arrested for oil theft by Ibrahim Magu whom he is replacing as EFCC Boss.
Bawa is also a cousin to AGF, Malami. Now you can understand why Malami was hell bent on removing Magu.
— Okey (@Okeydegeneral) February 16, 2021
Buhari replaces Magu with a 40 year old Abdulrasheed bawa as EFCC Chairman who is a cousin to AG of the federation and y’all wonder why common citizens can’t get a job at top positions? It’s like a vicious cycle they have personalized the national treasure to be hereditary.
— ÄJÌßÖLÄ🎗 (@Starbioola) February 16, 2021
Is Buhari saying a Non Northerner can't lead any parastatal or public institution at the Federal level in Nigeria?? What is all this?
— Meeeejid (@meeeejid) February 16, 2021
I can't even trust EFCC anymore.
— Tunde Ednut (@TundeEddnut) February 16, 2021
I don't have a problem with the young man, but i have every problem with the people that persecuted Magu and till date no evidence to Nail him are still the same people that nominated this one.
— Jagaban Thai (@jagabanthai) February 16, 2021
Trust me. He's not one of us.
— #Redmond gingermint (@SamuelAro5) February 16, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
FG targets 20m Nigerians in welfare programme
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday the Federal Government is targeting 20 million poor Nigerians in its social welfare programme.
Farouq, who stated this at the Annual Ministerial Dialogue on the National Social Register (NSR), said the federal government would make the register more interactive.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the NSR is a database of poor and vulnerable households in Nigeria.
The minister said the focus of the meeting was to chart ways for the establishment of a central database for the programme through collaboration with other relevant agencies in data capturing.
She said: “As of January 31, out of the estimated 82.9 million (40.2 percent) Nigerians living below the poverty line, we have identified and registered 26.8 million poor and vulnerable individuals.
Nigerian govt launches policy on social welfare, security for aging persons
“This is equivalent to about 6.3 million households in our country.
“We are expecting another 20 million to be added to the database, specifically targeted at urban informal workers impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to her, the database capacity is unprecedented in the history of the country.
Farouq explained that the ministry was mandated to socialise and create demand for the use of the NSR for social development initiatives across various levels of governments.
Bill seeking establishment of power institute scales second reading in House of Representatives
A Bill seeking the establishment of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The bill which was sponsored by Hon. Wale Raji seeks to create a legal framework for the operation and administration of the institute under the extant laws.
Raji, who led the debate on the bill, said the crux of the document was to cloth the already existing institute with legal status.
He said the enactment of the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005 provided the platform for the deregulation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry from the control, ownership and regulation of the Federal Government to the private sector.
According to the lawmaker, the reform basically focused on accomplishing many goals among which are power stability, reliability, sustainability, and human capacity development.
Raji said: “In response to this reform and to address the lingering issues on human capacity development, NAPTIN was established in March 23, 2009.
FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister
“NAPTIN is to provide a structural and standardised training process in order to achieve manpower capacity development in the power sector.
“With the successful completion of the reform and privatisation programme, NAPTIN along with some newly established institutions in the power sector assumed the status of a parastatal of the Federal Government under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Power.
“In view of the above Executive act, it is imperative that NAPTIN is established by an Act of parliament to empower the institute to actualise its mission and goals.
“The creation, establishment, structure, composition, finance, and functions of the institute will serve as a focal point for the development and capacity building as well as a research centre on matters relating to power in Nigeria and Africa at large.”
Edo records 59 fresh COVID-19 cases
The Edo State government on Tuesday confirmed 59 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this at a virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Task Force, said 32 cases had recovered from the disease and discharged from the treatment centres.
He said efforts were being made to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across all communities in the state.
Edo records 38 COVID-19 deaths
Obi said: “Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries with 862 active cases who are currently receiving treatment at various isolation and treatment centres in the state.”
The incident manager stressed the need for residents to be cautious, observe all safety and health protocols put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus in the state.
