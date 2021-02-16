El-Rufai has political will to tackle Kaduna security challenge – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Tuesday the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has displayed a sincerity of purpose and strong political will to tackle security challenges in the state.

The Secretary of the APC National Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, stated this in a statement greeting the governor on his 61st birthday.

He said the Kaduna State government has been exemplary in investing in human capital development under El-Rufai.

According to him, the government had also revamped public infrastructure and services in the state as well as created economic opportunities for people of the state.

The APC chieftain said Governor El-Rufai had distinguished himself after spearheading the Federal Government’s privatisation exercise and restoring the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Master Plan.

READ ALSO: 2023: El-Rufai incites Buhari against ‘overambitious’ APC members

Akpanudoedehe said: “At different times, El-Rufai has been called to serve the public; he has distinguished himself and made indelible marks.

“At party level, many will recall the excellent work he did as chairman of the APC Committee on True Federalism.

“The sweeping report of the committee on true federalism is currently being considered by the National Assembly’s Constitution Review Committee.

“Commendably, El-Rufai has displayed sincerity of purpose and strong political will to tackle security challenges recorded in Kaduna State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions