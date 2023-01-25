Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Why Tinubu called Obi his tenant & reactions trailing Prof Ikonne’s demise

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nigerians have been talking about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s statement concerning one of his rivals at the 2023 Presidential polls, Peter Obi.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate said, during his campaign at Abia on Tuesday, that the electorates owed him votes.

The former Lagos state Governor, who is known to hail from Osun state, in his remark also dismissed Labour Party’s Obi as a “challenger,” calling him his “tenant” in Lagos.

While in Abia, Tinubu urged APC members and supporters to secure the party’s victory on February 25 and March 11.

The comment by Tinubu got people talking as many wondered why Obi being his tenant in Lagos meant that the Igbos in Abia owed him votes.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: CBN’s refusal to extend deadline for old naira notes stirs reaction

Prof Ikonne

Reactions are also trailing the announcement of the death of Abia State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne, on Wednesday.

The demise of the gubernatorial candidate was announced in a statement by his son, Dr. Chikezie Uche-Ikonne.

Professor Ikonne, last seen in public in November 2022 after his public presentation as PDP governorship candidate at the Umuahia Township Stadium, was reported to have died at National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.

Nigerians are talking about the sudden death while there is also a dispute over his successor.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 + 5 =