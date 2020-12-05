Soldier strips, beats lady for indecent dressing in Ogun

An unidentified soldier has been caught assaulting a young lady in Ogun State on Saturday, December 5, because she dressed in an indecent manner.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, happened at about 9:47am at Oju-Ore in the Ota area of state, when the soldier was alleged to have stripped the lady naked and beat her severely.

It was gathered that the lady who was clad in a pair of shorts and white knitted top, was trekking on the road when the soldier assaulted her for dressing in a manner he found indecent.

A passerby who witnessed the assault, said the soldier, who was a passenger in a commercial bus, alighted from the bus and pounced on the young lady.

The soldier reportedly slapped the victim several times and when she tried to run away from him, he pulled her back by her hair.

Not yet done, the soldier was said to have stripped the lady nak*d while beating her with his service belt.

According to the witness, it took passersby several minutes to persuade the soldier to let go of the young lady before he was pacified and let her go.

