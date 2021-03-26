Soldiers protest non-payment of allowance, poor equipment in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

A group of soldiers attached to Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State on Thursday night protested non-payment of their allowances by the military authorities.

The aggrieved soldiers besieged the headquarters of the Theatre Command in Maiduguri and shot sporadically into the air to drive home their demands.

Sources at the Maimalari Barracks told journalists the soldiers were also angry over their redeployment to a new location in the Theatre of Operation and poor supply of equipment.

The Media Coordinator for Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa, confirmed the development.

He, however, said the issue which involved troops’ welfare had been addressed.

