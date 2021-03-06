Report on the killing of several soldiers by bandits in Katsina false - Nigerian Army | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Army on Saturday dismissed the report on the killing of several soldiers by armed bandits during the invasion of a military base in Katsina State.

The report had said an unspecified number of soldiers were killed when bandits attacked a military outpost in Marina, Safana local government area of Katsina.

However, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who reacted to the claim in a statement in Abuja, said the report did not represent facts of the matter.

He, however, said one soldier was killed in the attack while the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed four bandits.

Yerima said: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication of March 4, 2021, claiming that an unspecified number of soldiers were feared killed in an attack on a military post in Marina, Safana LGA of Katsina State.

“The report is false and unsubstantiated and therefore should be disregarded by members of the public, as it does not represent the facts of the incident.

“To set the record straight, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji while conducting clearance operation against armed bandits and other criminal elements on March 4, 2021, engaged and successfully neutralized four armed bandits, captured arms and motorcycle during an encounter with the armed bandits in Marina village in Safana LGA of Katsina State.

“The an unconfirmed number of armed men with unspecified number of rustled cattle were sighted and intercepted along Batsari-Runka road.

“However, in an attempt to escape from the troops’ onslaught, the bandits sporadically fired at troops direction but the gallant troops responded with superior firepower followed by a hot pursuit thereby forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray.

“During the encounter, four armed bandits were neutralized while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The troops also captured 2 AK-47 rifles and one motorcycle belonging to the bandits.

“Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter.

“Troops have dominated the general area and are trailing the escaping bandits.

“The gallant troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have been commended for the successes achieved and their commitment so far.

“They are further urged not to rest on their oars until the North-West zone is rid of all criminal activities.”

