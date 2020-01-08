Soleimani’s heroics saved Europe from danger – Rouhani

The Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, said on Wednesday the final answer to the killing of the country’s military commander, Qasem Soleimani, was “to kick out United States forces from the Middle East.”

Rouhani tweeted on his Twitter handle – @HassanRouhani, saying that if it wasn’t for Soleimani’s war on terror, “European capitals would be in great danger now.”

He said: “General Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al. If it weren’t for his war on terror, European capitals would be in great danger now.

“Our final answer to his assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region.”

Soleimani, who was the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, an elite unit that handles Iran’s overseas operations, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad last Friday.

Soleimani was killed on the order of US President, Donald Trump, who claimed he was supporting terrorism.

Iran authorities had vowed proportionate retaliation to its military commander’s assassination by US troops.

At least two airbases housing United States troops in Iraq were on Wednesday hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles ostensibly fired by Iranian forces.

The Revolutionary Guard confirmed the attack, saying it was in retaliation for the military commander’s killing in the US drone strike.

Meanwhile, President Trump will address a press conference on Iran’s missile attack later on Wednesday.

