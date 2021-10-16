Soludo advocates dialogue between Nigerian govt, secessionists to curb violence, insecurity

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Prof Charles Soludo, has advocated the need for dialogue towards quelling secessionist agitations in the South-East region.

Soludo made this call on Friday during a consultation with Anambra indigenes in Lagos on Friday.

The former CBN official noted that the Igbos must unify in order to establish a platform that will catapult them to the front seat regarding the affairs of the country.

Soludo said, “Yes, there are agitations and I respect them. But dialogue is the answer. They must dialogue; Igbo and Nigeria. That will settle it once there’s an organised platform, where the Igbo will be in the front seat.

“Forget about the APC and PDP. For us to negotiate our way to the centre, we must come together and form a formidable force for doing this.

“I call on all Igbo to come together, step out and build our land into a liveable homeland.”

On the current insecurity in Anambra State, Soludo linked it to massive unemployment among the vibrant youth populace.

“Our answer to these unrests is prosperity and job creation. Once there are jobs everywhere, all of those people will come out of the bushes and do something productive with that lives.”

