Supreme Court affirms Soludo as APGA candidate for Anambra guber poll

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared Chukwuma Charles Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6th Anambra Gubernatorial election.

The Apex court also declared Chief Victor Oye as the National Chairman of the party.

The judgment was delivered by a five-man panel of justices and read by Justice Mary Peter Odili.

