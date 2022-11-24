Soludo denies receiving $28m to blackmail Peter Obi

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday denied receiving $28 million to blackmail the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Soludo made the clarification in a chat with journalists after attending the thanksgiving mass held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Awka, Anambra State, in honour of Most Rev. Paulinus C. Ezeokafor who marked his 70th birthday recently.

Soludo met Obi at the thanksgiving mass and greeted warmly.

The former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had in a recent article titled: “History beckons and I will not be silent,” dismissed the LP candidate’s chances in the 2023 presidential election.

He also downplayed Obi’s contributions to the development of Anambra during his tenure as governor of the state.

Soludo said: “If I had truly received $28 million to blackmail my brother, Peter Obi, I should be extremely wealthy as of today.

“For those forging blackmail and all that, including the one they said I collected bribe to say what I said, I asked them to bring it so I will use it to construct roads for Anambra people. If Soludo is into bribery, I would have been a multi-trillionaire now.

