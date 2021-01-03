Sowore’s arrest a dangerous move towards totalitarian oppression –Northern groups

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has declared that the arrest of former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore by State security operatives is another sign of brutal encroachment on peoples’ fundamental rights.

The group made the comments in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Sulieman, while condemning the arrest and detention of Sowore by the Nigeria Police on New Year eve.

In the statement, Suleiman reminded the government and its agencies that “universal right to move freely means that a person cannot be arbitrarily forced to remain in, or move to or from, a particular place…

“The right includes freedom from physical and procedural barriers, like requiring permission before entering a public park or participating in a public demonstration in a public place.

“Based on the above premise, we view Sowore’s arrest for participating in a religious rite indiscriminate, unwarranted, uncalled for and downright unacceptable and a dangerous tendency towards totalitarian oppression and suppression of peoples’ rights,” he added.

