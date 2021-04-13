Sports Minister charges federations to 'think outside the box' to attract sponsors | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside the box and partner with the private sector in running some of their competitions and trainings.
Dare said this on Monday, April 12, in Benin at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) holding in Edo.
According to him, the National Sports Festival (NSF) remains the platform for discovering and grooming Nigerian athletes to world standard.
The minister who commended the high level of competition at the games said Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talents that can be groomed to world-beaters.
“We have seen a lot of talents on display in the last 10 days in various events, including Wrestling which is one of our best medal hopes at the Olympics.
”I have seen a lot of athletes with great future in wrestling and I am excited with what I have seen in all the centres I had visited since I arrived Benin,” he said.
Dare, however, charged the athletes to remain disciplined and be professional so that they can move to the next level in their budding careers.
He stressed the need for all states to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship throughout the competition, as the competition was also meant to foster unity in the country.
“The future is very bright for our young athletes but they must always maintain the spirit of sportsmanship during and after the games,” he said.
Dare said the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development would continue to partner with sports’ federations to initiate national sports programmes that will groom and develop athletes, aside from the NSF.
He, however, stressed the need for the various federations to think outside the box and partner with the private sector in running some of their competitions and training.
