Squid Game creator reveals what fans should expect ahead of new season

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of renowned South Korean series, Squid Game has revealed that the second season would be a ‘natural continuation’ of the first season.

The Korean filmmaker, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that contrary to fans’ expectations, the sequel would be a natural evolution from where the story stopped in season one.

Dong-hyuk further shared more details about the series lead Gi-hun.

Read an excerpt of the interview below:

“I’ve seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don’t want to make season two as a response to those reactions.”

He continued, “the philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next.

“There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character.”

Released in September 2021 to record-breaking acclaim, ‘Squid Game’ follows Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck chauffeur who is invited, alongside 455 indebted players, to play a series of children’s games for the grand prize of 45.6 billion.

The gamers soon discover that losing the games results in their death.

