Squid Game’ director confirms second season in the works

Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the director of the popular Netflix series, Squid Game has confirmed that the second season is in its fundamental stage.

Giving away minimal information about the second season, the series director in a recent interview monitored by Ripples Nigeria confirmed plans to create the much anticipated sequel with Netflix.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” Hwang said.

“So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season.”

The filmmaker who was interviewed alongside the show’s lead star, Lee Jung-jae, also confirmed that he will be returning as Gi-Hun to “do something for the world.”

This will be the first time the director will publicly announce a sequel.

Watch the interview session below.

