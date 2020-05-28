SSANU accuses Nigerian govt of insincerity, rejects IPPIS

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU), University of Jos Branch, on Thursday expressed disappointment at the “deliberate” delay in the payment of salaries by the Federal Government since the advent of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

In a statement issued by its Chairperson, Esther Ezeama and the Secretary, Anthony Joro, respectively, SSANU dismissed as a complete ruse, claims by the government that IPPIS observed some irregularities in the process after the staff enrollment.

According to the union, such claims showed insincerity on the part of the federal government and were unacceptable.

The statement read: “The Branch Executives of our Association recently met to x-ray happenings as it affects the welfare needs/future of our members and observed with utmost dismay the insincerity and lackadaisical attitude of government as well as betrayal of trust to the Union’s National Administrative Committee in seeing that it does not confront headlong issues bedeviling members who are working relentlessly to protect public universities from being destroyed by the whims and caprices of corrupt government officials in the Offices of the Accountant General of the Federation and some persons at the National Salaries, Income, and Wages Commission.

“The deliberate delay in payment of salaries since the advent of IPPIS and claims that they observed some irregularities after staff enrolment are complete ruse. We find this explanation unacceptable.

“The non-inclusion and outright removal of some allowances earlier enjoyed by our members such as hazard, responsibility, shift duty, call duty, and others from our monthly salaries is also painful.

“These allowances have now been removed from the components of staff salaries without any concrete explanation. The non- availability of pay advice as earlier agreed upon to enable members to know what formed certain deductions from their salaries is also unacceptable.

“The omission of some members’ banks such as, Access/Diamond Bank, FCMB and Micro Finance Banks, whose salaries are yet to be paid for over two months and still counting has brought unimaginable hardship on our members especially at this trying moment of COVID 19 pandemic.

“Also painful is the forceful implementation of deduction of National Housing Scheme (NHS) without the consensual approval of members negates the Core Principles of Financial Memorandum which requires the consent of salary owners before deductions are carried out on their salaries.”

