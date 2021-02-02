State House gets COVID-19 isolation centre

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday commissioned a State House Clinic Special Care Centre (COVID-19 Isolation Centre).

At the commissioning of the centre, the Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, hinted that a COVID-19 testing laboratory would soon be established at the clinic.

Mustapha, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Information in the State House, Attah Esa, said the current administration was using the challenges posed by the pandemic to change Nigeria’s health infrastructure.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving resources for new health infrastructure, saying the 2021 budget made provision for the establishment of at least one oxygen production plant in all the 36 states in the country.

Mustapha said: ‘‘From just two molecular laboratories for the testing of COVID-19 in Nigeria, we now have over 100 molecular laboratories, public and private, across the 36 States of the Federation

‘‘I want to commend the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Tijjani Umar and the State House management under whose leadership this beautiful edifice is being commissioned.

READ ALSO: Boss Mustapha goes on isolation over COVID-19 fears

‘‘I am confident that when the Minister of Health visits, whatever he decides, I can give you my word that we will put a laboratory for testing or a PCR facility in State House Clinic. This is supposed to be our priority.

‘‘I will also speak to the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, who has the primary responsibility of resourcing, setting up and accrediting laboratories because we need it here.”

Speaking on the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines to be procured for Nigeria, the PTF chairman said the Federal Government would continue to encourage Nigerians to get vaccinated when the time comes because ‘‘the vaccines are safe, effective and for our benefit.’’

‘‘We will appeal and explain to our people that if you do not take the vaccine, the danger of falling terribly sick and eventually dying is there.

‘‘We will be blunt to them that if you don’t take the COVID-19 vaccine, you may not be able to go anywhere in the world, very soon. Even if you want to go and perform your spiritual obligation, that will be subjected to your COVID-19 status,” Mustapha added.

Join the conversation

Opinions