After video showing empty uncompleted COVID-19 isolation centre emerged, Kano govt reacts

The Kano State government said on Tuesday the state had four well-equipped and functional isolation centres to take care of COVID-19 patients.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Hadiza Namadi, said three other treatment centres across the state were near completion.

On the claim that the state did not have a single functional COVID-19 isolation center, the commissioner described the allegation as mischievous and urged the people of the state to disregard it.

He said: “The Kano State Ministry of Health wishes to draw the attention of the general public to a video clip that is currently being circulated on social media platforms stating that the Kano State government does not have a single functional COVID-19 isolation center in the state.

“The allegation in the video is indeed a white lie, false, mischievous, unfounded, and handiwork of some disgruntled, misguided, and unpatriotic elements aimed at rubbishing the dogged, committed and sincere efforts of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje towards containing the spread of the pandemic in Kano.

“Against the backdrop, therefore, we wish to inform the general public that Kano State government has four isolation centers that are fully functional and well equipped and three more that are nearing completion. Patients are being admitted into some of these centers, treated and discharged after full recovery from COVID-19.”

