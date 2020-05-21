COVID-19: Kano govt confirms 5 new cases of virus infections

The Kano State government led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has confirmed five fresh cases of COVID-19 disease bringing the total number of infections in the state to 847.

This was revealed in a Twitter post on Wednesday night by the Kano State Ministry of Health, which also informed in the tweet that two additional COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus.

The tweet by the Kano State Ministry of Health reads thus in detail; “COVID-19 Kano Update as at 11:24pm 20th May 2020.

“5 new cases of COVID19Kano cases confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Kano State now are 847.

READ ALSO: Delta govt to establish security outfit to tackle kidnapping, banditry, others

“2 additional COVID-19 Kano patients were discharged, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 121. Total number of deaths recorded in the State from the virus, now 36. Residents are advised to stay safe,” it added.

This came after Governor Ganduje, said on Tuesday the state government had established an exclusive testing center for Christians in the Sabon Gari area of the state.

The governor, who disclosed this when he hosted members of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Government House in Kano, said with the establishment of the centre Christians in the state would undergo tests for COVID-19 without any hindrance.

He stressed that the centre would also speed up the tracing and tracking of all suspected COVID-19 cases in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions