Kano govt establishes COVID-19 testing centre for Christians

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Tuesday the state government had established an exclusive testing center for Christians in the Sabon Gari area of the state.

The governor, who disclosed this when he hosted members of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Government House in Kano, said with the establishment of the centre Christians in the state would undergo tests for COVID-19 without any hindrance.

He stressed that the centre would also speed up the tracing and tracking of all suspected COVID-19 cases in the state.

“The testing center exists in Sabon Gari. A Christian can go to the place and test himself or go to his church and the NCDC can follow him there for the test.

“And after the testing, a COVID-19 patient can be taken to the isolation center or he can decide to stay at home on self-isolation.”

